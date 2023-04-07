Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Berbice Women thrash Essequibo by six wickets

Apr 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female Inter County Super-50 cricket tournament continued yesterday with Essequibo Women going up against Berbice at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda. Berbice Women defeated Essequibo by six wickets.

The Essequibo Women won the toss and decided to take first strike on a dry and hard GCC wicket. Batting first, the Essequibo Women were rooted out for 86 runs from 39.3 overs. Nafeeza Sabar was the only batter to get into double figures with a gritty 20 runs as Essequibo’s batting continue to crumble. Ashmini Munsair had a brilliant bowling performance; picking up 4-7 from 8.3 overs including three maidens. Plaffiana Millington was also among the wickets picking up 3-15 from 10 overs to help her side restrict Essequibo Women to a small total of 86-10.

In reply, Berbice Women rushed to 87 runs in 19.3 overs losing four wickets in the process. Berbice Women lost both openers cheaply, Grimmond being the first wicket to fall; LBW to Nafeeza Sabar for 12 runs. Marian Samaroo who featured in a forty-two run partnership with Katana Mentore was the next wicket to fall as the Berbice pair pushed the target closer into their reach. Samaroo were eventually dismissed for 13 runs. While Mentore’s innings of 31 runs which included three beautiful fours set up an easy run chase for the Berbicians.

The final run came off the bat of Ashmini Munsair as Berbice Women wraps up another convincing win heading into the last game of the tournament.  Laurene Williams was the most economical of the Essequibo’s bowlers taking 2-4 from her two overs. While Nafeeza Sabar and Kumarie Persaud picked up one wicket apiece.

The GCB Senior Women Inter County Super 50 cricket tournament concludes on Sunday 9th April as the Demerara Women battle with Berbice Women at GCC, Bourda.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GDF girls romp to GFF Women’s League title with 3-1 win over Fruta Conquerors FC

GDF girls romp to GFF Women’s League title with 3-1 win over Fruta...

Apr 07, 2023

Kaieteur News – The much anticipated final of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development League between Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Football Club and Fruta Conquerors Football...
Read More
Sponsors show significant support for potential greatest Rodeo

Sponsors show significant support for potential...

Apr 07, 2023

CARIFTA Games team in limbo

CARIFTA Games team in limbo

Apr 07, 2023

Berbice Women thrash Essequibo by six wickets

Berbice Women thrash Essequibo by six wickets

Apr 07, 2023

Banks DIH Limited among major sponsors for Port Mourant Turf Club Easter Sunday Horserace meet

Banks DIH Limited among major sponsors for Port...

Apr 07, 2023

Guyana stun Jamaica to record first win

Guyana stun Jamaica to record first win

Apr 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]