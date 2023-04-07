Berbice Women thrash Essequibo by six wickets

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female Inter County Super-50 cricket tournament continued yesterday with Essequibo Women going up against Berbice at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda. Berbice Women defeated Essequibo by six wickets.

The Essequibo Women won the toss and decided to take first strike on a dry and hard GCC wicket. Batting first, the Essequibo Women were rooted out for 86 runs from 39.3 overs. Nafeeza Sabar was the only batter to get into double figures with a gritty 20 runs as Essequibo’s batting continue to crumble. Ashmini Munsair had a brilliant bowling performance; picking up 4-7 from 8.3 overs including three maidens. Plaffiana Millington was also among the wickets picking up 3-15 from 10 overs to help her side restrict Essequibo Women to a small total of 86-10.

In reply, Berbice Women rushed to 87 runs in 19.3 overs losing four wickets in the process. Berbice Women lost both openers cheaply, Grimmond being the first wicket to fall; LBW to Nafeeza Sabar for 12 runs. Marian Samaroo who featured in a forty-two run partnership with Katana Mentore was the next wicket to fall as the Berbice pair pushed the target closer into their reach. Samaroo were eventually dismissed for 13 runs. While Mentore’s innings of 31 runs which included three beautiful fours set up an easy run chase for the Berbicians.

The final run came off the bat of Ashmini Munsair as Berbice Women wraps up another convincing win heading into the last game of the tournament. Laurene Williams was the most economical of the Essequibo’s bowlers taking 2-4 from her two overs. While Nafeeza Sabar and Kumarie Persaud picked up one wicket apiece.

The GCB Senior Women Inter County Super 50 cricket tournament concludes on Sunday 9th April as the Demerara Women battle with Berbice Women at GCC, Bourda.