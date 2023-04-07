Banks DIH Limited among major sponsors for Port Mourant Turf Club Easter Sunday Horserace meet

Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Beverage Giants Banks DIH Limited is collaborating with the Port Mourant Turf Club for their Grand Easter Sunday horserace meet.
The Beverage Giants has come forward in a big way to help bank roll the event which is slated for the Port Mourant (Big Yard) Turf Club, Port Mourant Corentyne.
Eight races are listed for the day with over $6M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the takings.
The feature event, dubbed the Easter Cup over one mile, is open to all horses in Guyana. A top notch field has been entered and with the winning purse being a whopping $2M and trophy and scorching battle is anticipated.
Next in line is the 6.75 furlongs event for three-year-old Open Guyana and West Indian-bred horses for a winning purse of $1 M and trophy.
There is the event for the E and North American nonstarters for a top prize of $600,000 and trophy over 6 furlongs which is the distance for all the other events.
Animals classified H and lower will be racing for a winning purse of $500,000 and trophy.
The J class open race will see the winner taking home $300,000 and trophy.
The winner of the L class open race will also run away with $300,000 and trophy.
The horse first to the line in the J & Lower maiden event collects $250,000 and trophy.
The top horse in the event for Three-year-old Guyana-bred maiden animals will run away with $200,000 and trophy.
The day’s event will be conducted under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA).
Among the sponsors are Banks DIH Limited, KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Trophy Stall, Kascon Engineering, Delmur Company Limited among others.
Over 60 horses have entered so far and bugle time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)
