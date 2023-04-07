$32M estimated to repair Covent Garden Secondary, Primary Schools

Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is set to execute works at the Covent Garden Primary and Secondary Schools which are located on the East Bank of Demerara, for an estimated cost of $32 million.
At the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that general rehabilitation at the secondary school is pegged at $17 million, where a total of 19 contractors have applied for the works. As for the primary school, the ministry’s engineer estimated that the works would cost $15 million. A total of 18 contractors are vying for the project.
Kaieteur News understands that these works are being done so as to ensure the structure is properly maintained for the learning environment. This project will form part of the $94 billion which was allocated for the education sector this year. Out of that, some $12B was set aside for the rehabilitation, construction and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
General rehabilitation of Covent Garden Secondary.
General rehabilitation of Covent Garden Primary School.
General rehabilitation of Lusignan Primary School.
Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.
Apr 07, 2023Kaieteur News – The much anticipated final of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development League between Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Football Club and Fruta Conquerors Football...
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Good Friday is a Christian holiday which marks the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion some two thousand... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]