$32M estimated to repair Covent Garden Secondary, Primary Schools

Apr 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is set to execute works at the Covent Garden Primary and Secondary Schools which are located on the East Bank of Demerara, for an estimated cost of $32 million.

At the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that general rehabilitation at the secondary school is pegged at $17 million, where a total of 19 contractors have applied for the works. As for the primary school, the ministry’s engineer estimated that the works would cost $15 million. A total of 18 contractors are vying for the project.

Kaieteur News understands that these works are being done so as to ensure the structure is properly maintained for the learning environment. This project will form part of the $94 billion which was allocated for the education sector this year. Out of that, some $12B was set aside for the rehabilitation, construction and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

General rehabilitation of Covent Garden Secondary.

General rehabilitation of Covent Garden Primary School.

General rehabilitation of Lusignan Primary School.

