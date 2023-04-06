Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Ole people does tell yuh dat “wanton waste does bring woeful want”. Guyana throwing away money like water on duck back and one day all dis waste gan come back to haunt we.
Imagine, we had wan audit of de oil expenses fuh between 2017 and 2019. De audit find that almost one in every six dollars we should ask fuh explanation. It also find dat we might have overpaid pun some things.
Yuh would ah think de government wah have been prompt and would question these expenses. But instead is all kind of excuse and passing de buck tekking place. Some people even trying fuh pass de buck to de GRA. But dem boys know dat de GRA is not de government auditors. De GRA only gat an interest in de oil expenses only in relation fuh collect dem taxes. And de agreement nah provide fuh much taxes fuh collect. So GRA is nat to blame. In fact, GRA should not be involved at all in querying de expenses. Dat is fuh de government fuh do.
But we government tekkin dem good time and de longer dem tek, de harder it gan be fuh appeal and reject some of dem expenses. As far as dem boys concern de time done pass fuh question dem expenses. But it nah look like de country bothered at all. De chicken feed wah dem oil companies throwing at we, gat we feeling happy and contended.
But dem ole people does warn we dat wanton waste does bring woeful want. We gat to go back to dem ole people teaching because if we don’t, de well gan dry up faster than we think
Talk half. Leff half!
