Venezuelan lawmen open fire on Guyanese businessman at Eteringbang

Apr 06, 2023 News
…say he had failed to stop at their checkpoint
Kaieteur News – A Guyanese businessman working at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven is alleging that he narrowly escaped being riddled with bullets after members of the Venezuelan National Guard recently opened fire on his boat.
Kaieteur News was able to confirm that the man had reported the incident to authorities in San Martin, a Venezuelan Village located opposite Eteringbang. This newspaper was able to make contact with those in charge of San Martin and they confirmed that the alleged shooting took place in February in the vicinity of Wenamu, Cuyuni River. Kaieteur News understands that the businessman had failed to stop at check point manned by the National Guard, which caused them to open fire on him. The businessman, however, explained to Kaieteur News that he was returning to Eteringbang at the time with an empty boat and was nowhere close to his base.
He admitted that he saw the Venezuelan law men signaling him to stop but like most Guyanese in the area he did not adhere for fear of being “fleeced” by the Venezuelan lawmen. Kaieteur News understands that due to the economic crisis in the country, the Venezuelan armed forces have begun to act just like the gangs in the area-stopping Guyanese businessmen and demanding cash and goods. “I am lucky to still be alive to tell you what had happened to me”, said the businessman as he recalled seeing the bullets skidding on water narrowly missing him and his boat. After surviving the ordeal, the businessman made sure that he reported the matter to the relevant authorities in San Martin.
What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?
