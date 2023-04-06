UNICEF makes donation to support immunization of children in Guyana

…Will aid in equitable access to life-saving vaccines in hinterland areas

Kaieteur News – UNICEF Deputy Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar, on Wednesday handed over 10 solar refrigerators, 4 solar freezers, 8 electrical refrigerators, 1 Ultra-Low Temperature freezer and associated equipment, to the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure the safe storage and delivery of vaccines for immunization of children in Guyana.

“Vaccines protect and save lives. To ensure the safe distribution of vaccines where they are needed, a high-quality cold chain is essential. The equipment being delivered today will ensure that COVID-19 and other important vaccines reach communities safely, even in remote villages in Guyana’s hinterland,” said Akhtar.

He continued, “These are some of the most reliable cold-chain equipment available. The solar powered technology means that the solar direct drive equipment will operate without the cost of additional power or fuel. This is extremely important. It means we can reach more people in some of the most remote communities across the country, including those at the last mile.”

Akhtar thanked Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and all health workers for working relentlessly over the last three years to ensure the population is knowledgeable about and protected from COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Ahead of World Immunization Week later in April, he also encouraged persons to “get vaccinated and get boosted.”

In welcoming the donation, Minister Anthony said the equipment supports the ministry’s priority to equi

p all health centres and ensure vaccines are stored properly. He said the areas where the equipment will be installed have already been identified. Minister Anthony said there has been a slight decrease in immunization in Guyana and the ministry is working on an intensified programme. He thanked UNICEF for continuously working to mobilize resources for Guyana and supporting the health sector.

UNICEF stated in a press release that the provision of the equipment was supported by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance and the COVAX Facility. The solar direct drive refrigerators and freezers will be deployed to hinterland regions and will ensure that vaccines are available in areas that do not have a regular electricity supply.

It was explained that solar direct drive refrigeration systems are a new generation of solar powered refrigeration systems and do not require a battery to store energy. All associated equipment including solar panels have been provided while installation and transportation costs are covered, which will allow the equipment to be made fully operational immediately.

Moreover, it was noted that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has supported the MOH to strengthen its cold chain capacity, providing solar direct drive refrigerators, over 450 vaccine carriers as well as capacity building. The cold chain is the system for safe storage and transport of vaccines. Cold chain equipment is essential to ensure that vaccines are stored at the right temperature in order to maintain vaccine quality. The latest donation is part of UNICEF’s ongoing support to enhance national capacities in the health sector.