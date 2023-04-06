Special Miracles Ministries Church to host Good Friday Service

Kaieteur News – Special Miracles Ministries (SMM) Church, located at Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence Georgetown is extending an invitation to the general public to attend a special Good Friday service.

The church which is under the leadership of Archbishop Wingrove Babb will host the service from 10:00 am on Friday morning.

In addition to the regular praise and worship, a special programme has been prepared for attendees. Pastor Michael Haywood, who is a Senior Minister attached to the Ministry told this newspaper that since Good Friday and the subsequent Easter holiday, marks a special time of reflection in the Christian community, he is sure that many persons will want come out to church.

“We are inviting everyone to join us for a time of worship, reflection and celebration For Good Friday and even Easter Sunday when service starts at 9:00 am. It is a time to renew your faith in God; in Christ and the sacrifice he made on Calvary’s Cross,” he said.

Pastor Haywood said too that in addition to the Good Friday and Easter Service, the church will host its fun day activity where the entire family can come out and enjoy a time of food, fun, and fellowship.