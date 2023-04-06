Special Miracles Ministries Church to host Good Friday Service

Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Special Miracles Ministries (SMM) Church, located at Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence Georgetown is extending an invitation to the general public to attend a special Good Friday service.
The church which is under the leadership of Archbishop Wingrove Babb will host the service from 10:00 am on Friday morning.
In addition to the regular praise and worship, a special programme has been prepared for attendees. Pastor Michael Haywood, who is a Senior Minister attached to the Ministry told this newspaper that since Good Friday and the subsequent Easter holiday, marks a special time of reflection in the Christian community, he is sure that many persons will want come out to church.
“We are inviting everyone to join us for a time of worship, reflection and celebration For Good Friday and even Easter Sunday when service starts at 9:00 am. It is a time to renew your faith in God; in Christ and the sacrifice he made on Calvary’s Cross,” he said.
Pastor Haywood said too that in addition to the Good Friday and Easter Service, the church will host its fun day activity where the entire family can come out and enjoy a time of food, fun, and fellowship.
What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?
Apr 06, 2023Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship Kaieteur News – Come April 16, 2023, at the National Park, the second day of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships, top athletes and fans alike are...
Apr 06, 2023
Apr 06, 2023
Apr 06, 2023
Apr 06, 2023
Apr 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – The former President of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, once warned his people about the Americans and the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]