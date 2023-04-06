Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Shot robbery suspect nabbed by police at city hospital

Apr 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A robbery suspect was on Tuesday shot at on Bar Street Albouystown, Georgetown.

He is presently hospitalised and investigators will be questioning him about robberies he is suspected to have been involved in. Kaieteur News understands that he was liming with some friends when a group of men approached around 21:00hrs and opened fire on them. The suspect was hit and had to be rushed to a city hospital for treatment.  The injured man is no stranger to the law and was remanded for snatching a gold chain in 2021. He was also accused of a series of armed robberies. Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Desinco Trading Ltd. to add flare with gift bags; Spectators to also cash in

Desinco Trading Ltd. to add flare with gift bags; Spectators to also...

Apr 06, 2023

Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship Kaieteur News – Come April 16, 2023, at the National Park, the second day of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships, top athletes and fans alike are...
Read More
Fitness Express contributes towards expenses of the CARIFTA Games Team

Fitness Express contributes towards expenses of...

Apr 06, 2023

ASK-G holds first Karate Grading Examinations for 2023

ASK-G holds first Karate Grading Examinations for...

Apr 06, 2023

ANSA McAL Trading / Guyana Breweries Inc. makes a significant contribution

ANSA McAL Trading / Guyana Breweries Inc. makes a...

Apr 06, 2023

Bartica Easter Regatta Football reaches Quarterfinals stage

Bartica Easter Regatta Football reaches...

Apr 06, 2023

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s Football finale tonight

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP...

Apr 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]