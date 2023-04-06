Shot robbery suspect nabbed by police at city hospital

Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A robbery suspect was on Tuesday shot at on Bar Street Albouystown, Georgetown.
He is presently hospitalised and investigators will be questioning him about robberies he is suspected to have been involved in. Kaieteur News understands that he was liming with some friends when a group of men approached around 21:00hrs and opened fire on them. The suspect was hit and had to be rushed to a city hospital for treatment. The injured man is no stranger to the law and was remanded for snatching a gold chain in 2021. He was also accused of a series of armed robberies. Investigations are ongoing.
