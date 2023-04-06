Shopkeeper charged with manslaughter over death of Mabaruma businessman

Kaieteur News – The shopkeeper who was accused of beating Aaron Conyers, a businessman of Mabaruma about his body, before he died on March 28 last, was on Tuesday remanded to prison on a manslaughter charge.

Zamul Samuels, the shopkeeper, on Tuesday made his first court appearance, where he was not required to plead to the charge of manslaughter. Samuels, 27, of Gaja Landing, North West District, Region One, was later remanded to prison until May 22, 2023.

Kaieteur News was informed that Samuels, after he was arrested had confessed to detectives that he indeed assaulted Conyers on March 27, last.

A police report revealed that the 38-year-old businessman of Gaja Landing located in the Mabaruma area was attacked after imbibing alcohol at Samuels’ shop.

The police had reported that according to Leon Caravaio, a labourer from the area, that at around 21:00hrs on March 27, he went to Dorathy Samuels’ house to charge his phone when he saw Conyers in the company of four men, ages 22, 24, 27, and 40, all of the same village. He said the men were all drinking alcohol at Samuels’ shop on the eastern side of Dorathy Samuel’s yard.

It was reported to the police that Conyers and one of the men he was drinking with began to fight when the shopkeeper intervened, causing Conyers to verbally abuse him. The shopkeeper apparently threw Conyers to the ground, resulting in him hitting the back of his head.

The police learnt that Conyers got up and began to use indecent language against the shopkeeper, after which he walked out of the yard, and shortly fell by the roadside near a lamp pole, and remained there.

According to reports, the businessman was picked up by his wife and sister and taken home, where he was placed on a bed to sleep. The following morning (March 28) he was overheard groaning and was subsequently taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

The four persons with whom Conyers was reportedly drinking with that night were arrested and taken into custody at the Mabaruma Police Station, where Samuels confessed.

This publication learned that Conyers who leave to mourn his four children and other relatives died as a result of hemorrhage to the brain due to blunt trauma, the post mortem revealed.