Regional workshop to improve prevention and treatment services for AIDS elimination by 2030 completed

Apr 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News  – Dr. Tariq Jagnarine, Programme Manager, National Aids Programme Secretariat (NAPS) and Dr. Shanique Greaves attached to the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) last week attended a regional workshop and share fair, which focused on improving prevention and treatment services for AIDS elimination by 2030.

The three-day event was hosted by the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization, World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Caribbean MedLabs Foundation (CMLF) in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on March 28 to 30, 2023.

Dr Jagnarine (left) and Dr Greaves pictured at the workshop in Port of Spain.

According to a press release, the regional workshop focused on differentiated services for HIV prevention, care and treatment (including the diagnosis and management of opportunistic infections, transitioning to dolutegravir (DTG) as the preferred first-line therapy for adults and children (PAHO/WHO,2023).

Meanwhile the share fair consisted of the representatives of the participating countries and organizations sharing experiences on the pilot of the HIV self- testing (HIVST) and Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for key populations.

Dr. Greaves noted that GPRA’s involvement in the WHO’s goal to eliminate AIDS by 2030 and with the organization’s scope of clientele, the knowledge gained from this workshop will give the organization an opportunity to expand its services to reach key populations.

She also shared that GRPA prides itself as a safe and secure environment where persons can receive differentiated services and care (testing and treatment) at one location. She agrees with the quote by Nelson Mandela which says “AIDS is no longer a disease, it’s a human rights issue” and believes that with a collaborative effort the goal can be met.

