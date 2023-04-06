Private hospital sued for removing woman’s reproductive organs without her permission

Kaieteur News – The Balwant Singh Hospital is being sued for allegedly removing the cervix and uterus of a patient who did not consent to having her reproductive organs removed.

In a court papers drafted by Attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, the patient, Wonder Kellman-Hall accused the hospital of causing her to suffer, “physical and emotional” damage. She is suing for in excess of $6.6 M worth in damages.

According to the court documents seen by this newspaper, Kellman-Hall outlined, she visited the private hospital after she started to encounter health issues. She claimed that she was advised by Dr. Madhu Singh, a gynaecologist who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balwant Singh, that she had fibroids and an umbilical hernia.

Kellman-Hall who described herself as a married woman in her mid 40’s with two adult children, said that the hospital charged her $650,000 to perform two operations; one to remove her womb, the other to remove the hernia. She said that she agreed to pay the sum but was adamant that she did not want her ovaries and cervix to be removed.

She claimed to have “expressly informed” Dr. Singh of her decision. According to the information outlined in the court document, the surgeries were performed on June 9, 2021 and Kellman-Hall was discharged from the hospital on June 11, 2021.

August 23, 2022, Kellman-Hall underwent an ultra sound at Balwant Singh. The woman claims that Dr. Singh told her that everything was “normal” with her body. Still, at that point, nothing was said about the removal of her cervix or ovaries.

Kellman-Hall said that some time after the surgeries she started to experience some strange symptoms which included extreme sweating, pains, hot flashes, chills, lack of energy, lack of concentration and mood swings. However when she visited the private hospital, Dr Singh never told her of the additional procedure to remove her organs. The woman said it is until she decided to get a second opinion owing the persistent symptoms that she discovered that her reproductive organs were missing. Kellman–Hall divulged that the discovery was made after she took another ultra sound at the Cancer Institute of Guyana Inc. where the medical team there told her that the ultrasound revealed that her cervix and ovaries were removed. The woman said she then revisited Balwant Singh Hospital and confronted Dr. Singh with the information. She said that it was then Dr Singh explained that she had bleeding on one of her ovaries and she decided to remove it during the surgery.

Kellman-Hall said she requested all the documentation from the hospital concerning the surgery however she has not received any such information or documentation to date. As such, she has hired a team of attorneys and decided to take the private hospital to task in the court.