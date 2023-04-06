Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to complete rehabilitation works of Kitty Market, other projects

Apr 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The central government has assumed responsibility for the rehabilitation of the Kitty Market instead of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), the Department of Public Information has reported.

The DPI said too that the enhancement of the Albouystown, East Ruimveldt, Stabroek, and Bourda Markets will now be undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. Minister, Nigel Dharamlall made the disclosure during an invited comment on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday.

He noted that like many other projects, the council has not been able to complete the enhancement works at the Kitty Market, which began in 2016. “The projects have been left unattended for a long time… At some point in time, we expect the leadership in the city… to take account of all these investments. The unfortunate thing about all of this is that every time government has to do the heavy lifting, and City Hall earns over $2 billion per year. Where is it going?” Minister Dharamlall questioned.

He explained that many of the locations that fall under the purview of the M&CC face similar issues, including infrastructural defects, lack of proper management, and inadequate security. “I think that the investment the citizens of Georgetown need to make is to invest in a new council. I think that is the only way we are going to be able to alleviate the problems in Georgetown,” he expressed. He, therefore, called on the citizens of Georgetown to examine key areas that need to be addressed, and elect a council that will represent their issues, rather than hinder development.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Desinco Trading Ltd. to add flare with gift bags; Spectators to also cash in

Desinco Trading Ltd. to add flare with gift bags; Spectators to also...

Apr 06, 2023

Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship Kaieteur News – Come April 16, 2023, at the National Park, the second day of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships, top athletes and fans alike are...
Read More
Fitness Express contributes towards expenses of the CARIFTA Games Team

Fitness Express contributes towards expenses of...

Apr 06, 2023

ASK-G holds first Karate Grading Examinations for 2023

ASK-G holds first Karate Grading Examinations for...

Apr 06, 2023

ANSA McAL Trading / Guyana Breweries Inc. makes a significant contribution

ANSA McAL Trading / Guyana Breweries Inc. makes a...

Apr 06, 2023

Bartica Easter Regatta Football reaches Quarterfinals stage

Bartica Easter Regatta Football reaches...

Apr 06, 2023

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s Football finale tonight

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP...

Apr 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]