Govt. to complete rehabilitation works of Kitty Market, other projects

Kaieteur News – The central government has assumed responsibility for the rehabilitation of the Kitty Market instead of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), the Department of Public Information has reported.

The DPI said too that the enhancement of the Albouystown, East Ruimveldt, Stabroek, and Bourda Markets will now be undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. Minister, Nigel Dharamlall made the disclosure during an invited comment on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday.

He noted that like many other projects, the council has not been able to complete the enhancement works at the Kitty Market, which began in 2016. “The projects have been left unattended for a long time… At some point in time, we expect the leadership in the city… to take account of all these investments. The unfortunate thing about all of this is that every time government has to do the heavy lifting, and City Hall earns over $2 billion per year. Where is it going?” Minister Dharamlall questioned.

He explained that many of the locations that fall under the purview of the M&CC face similar issues, including infrastructural defects, lack of proper management, and inadequate security. “I think that the investment the citizens of Georgetown need to make is to invest in a new council. I think that is the only way we are going to be able to alleviate the problems in Georgetown,” he expressed. He, therefore, called on the citizens of Georgetown to examine key areas that need to be addressed, and elect a council that will represent their issues, rather than hinder development.