GCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament continues

In Berbice, wins for Tucber Park CC, Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart, No.73 Young Warriors/Radha Krishna Foundation, in Demerara, Everest, Transport and Peter’s Hall won

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Government of Guyana (GOG) Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), Under-19

Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament 2023, continued on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with recorded wins for Tucber Park CC, Rose Hall Canje

Arborsmart, and No.73 Young Warriors/Radha Krishna Foundation, and in Demerara, There were wins for Everest, Transport, and Peter’s Hall.

Summary Scores:

Tucber Park beat Edinburgh by 153 runs

A massive total of 293-9 was amassed thanks mainly to National youth player Zeynul Ramsammy, who stroked 16 fours and a few sixes in his majestic 136. Support from opener Kevin Kisten, who set the tone with 73 was enough to negate the likes of Edinburgh’s Wesley Castello who picked up 5-45 amidst the chaos.

In response Edinburgh was kept to 140 with Jarvon Wharton (22) the main scorer, following some collective bowling from Marvin Arjune 3-13 while Kisten (3-26) and Ramsammy (2-28), returned to provide more impetus.

Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart beat Achievers B by massive 381 runs

Isai Thorne stroked a brilliant 123 from 63 balls, Enrique Mickle had 79 and Zadeen Larose had 51 as their team racked up 437-6 in 50 overs.

It was easy pickings at the end for Rose Hall, after they knocked over Achievers for 56 runs, led by Devon Warton’s 6-26. No batsman managed to reach double figures for Achievers.

No.73 Young Warriors/Radha Krishna Foundation beat Skeldon Community Center by 53 runs

No.73 Young Warriors/Radha Krishna Foundation made 133 All out in 35 overs.

Tomesh Hemraj led with 48 as Okazi Boyce 2 – 24 and Farhan Elamodeen 2-18 and Mahendra Sukai 2-20, keeping things going for their team.

Skeldon Community Center was knocked over for 80 in 33.4 overs, with Farhan Elamodeen scoring 18. Bowling for No. 73, saw Tavindra Doobay 4-22, M. Mersalin 2-14, Lutesh Singh 2-18, and Yougesh Khemraj 2-18, sealed the win.

Everest beat MYO by 84 runs

Everest batted first and made just 137 all out in 38.5 overs, with only two batsmen Anesh Haimnarine (19*) and Saif Samaroo (21) managing respectable scores.

MYO batsmen apart from Dillon Ramsaroop (26) failed to make double figures and they were eventually bowled out for 54 in 19.4 overs.

Transport Sports Club beat GT ONEXT XI won by 9 wickets

In a game reduced to 30 overs for each side, GT ONEXT XI won the toss and chose to bat but was destroyed for a mere 49 in 15 overs. Joshua Daniels had the top score of 14 for ONEXT XI, as the duo of Nehemiah Hohenkirk (3-15) and Renaldo Grenville (2-16) bowled superbly for Transport.

In reply, Transport Sports Club surged to 50-1 thanks to Hohenkirk returning to hit 19* and Alvin Mohabir adding 18*, sealing a good victory.

Peter’s Hall defeated Sandpipers by 148 runs

Batting first, Peters Hall Sports Club piled on 237 for 3 in 30 overs. Josiah Limled with 74 not out while Dravid Mahnonar hit 65 not out.

Sandpipers Sports Club then slid to 89 all out in 22.1 overs after some magic from spinner Sayed Lakeram who bagged 5-23.

Today, Thursday, April 6, 2023, Peter’s Hall will compete against the team that drew the bye in the first round, West Demerara at the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground, in West Demerara.