Fitness Express contributes towards expenses of the CARIFTA Games Team

Apr 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – As has been the norm over the years, Fitness Express, Guyana’s leading sports supplement and fitness equipment retailer has continued to support athletes across the divide.

AAG CARIFTA Games Team Manager Mr. Keith Campbell (right) receives Fitness Express’ contribution from Manager, Jamie McDonald. 

The latest gesture came in the form of a financial contribution towards the overall expenses of Guyana’s participation at this year’s CARIFTA Games are set for this Friday to next Monday, April 7-10 in the Bahamas.

President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson has indicated that his Association is pulling out all the stops to ensure that Guyana is well represented at this year’s Games despite the challenges being faced to get the full team there.

“The AAG would like to express gratitude to Mr. Jamie McDonald and Fitness Express for assisting us in a big way. Getting our team to the Bahamas is by no means an easy task, as it is a very huge bill to see us get there, and every contribution, adds up. Mr. McDonald has always been supportive of us and we are very thankful for his continued backing.”

McDonald in brief remarks after handing over the company’s contribution to the Team Manager and Council Member of the AAG, Mr. Keith Campbell, shared that Guyana has a very good chance of doing even better than 2022 when the nation ended the 49th edition of the Games in Jamaica, with seven (7) medals.

“Athletics in Guyana is really going places and I am sure that with the consistent work, the AAG has been putting in, we will certainly reap huge rewards in short order. This year’s team is a talented one and we at Fitness Express would like to make our contribution toward its success.”

