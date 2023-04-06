Elderly woman killed while crossing Rupert Craig Highway

Kaieteur News – A 69-year-old woman identified as Kissoondia Sewratan died Tuesday evening after she was hit down by a minibus while crossing the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead woman was a resident of La Bonne Intention and was reportedly heading home when she met her demise. According to police the minibus struck her down around 18:20 hrs in the vicinity of Movietowne. The bus was being driven at the time by a 39-year-old businessman of Seaforth Street, Campbelleville, Georgetown. It is being alleged that he was driving east along the northern drive lane of the highway when Sewratan allegedly ran across the road. The man alleged that he could not slow down in time and he ended up crashing into her. She fell onto the roadway bleeding from injuries. An ambulance was called and she was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The bus driver is presently in custody assisting with the necessary investigations.