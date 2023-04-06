Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Desinco Trading Ltd. to add flare with gift bags; Spectators to also cash in

Apr 06, 2023

Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Kaieteur News – Come April 16, 2023, at the National Park, the second day of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships, top athletes and fans alike are expected to cash in from the generosity of Desinco Trading Limited which has come on board as one of the sponsors for this eagerly anticipated showdown.

Chief Executive Officer of Desinco Trading Limited, located at 48 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Ms. Alicia DeAbreu made the disclosure when she handed over a financial contribution to Organising Committee Member, Jamie McDonald.

Apart from the cash donation, Ms. DeAbreu informed shared that the company would be rewarding athletes with gift bags whilst fans attending the event would also benefit.

“We will be setting up a special spectator booth where we would be having some exciting mini-competitions and those who win, will be rewarded with attractive prizes. So, we are encouraging all to come out and enjoy the competition as well as take part in the fun games that we would be putting on.”

McDonald expressed thanks to Ms. DeAbreu and her company for their support and partnership which he stated, would add to the overall success of the event which will attract competitors from six Caribbean nations including Guyana.

Kares CrossFit Caribbean Rep. Jamie McDonald receives sponsorship from the CEO of Desinco Trading Limited, Ms. Alicia DeAbreu.

The competition will get cracking on Saturday morning, April 15 at the National Aquatic Centre from around 06:00hrs with a 150m swim, followed by a two-mile ride on a stationary (echo) bike after which, the athletes will then compete in a 3-mile run from the Aquatic Centre to the National Park.

They will then enjoy a two-hour rest before battling it out to see who will lift the heaviest back squat. That’ll be it for day one with more intense workouts set for Sunday at the National Park from 12:30hrs.

General admission is $1000 with VIP tickets costing $5000 and can be obtained from Fitness Express on Sheriff Street, Kares CrossFit, or Lotus Hardware Store on Broad Street. Children Under-12 would be admitted for free.

