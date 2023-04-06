Corentyne woman in critical condition after boyfriend attack

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a chopping incident that took place yesterday April 5, 2023, at No.55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Injured and hospitalized in a critical state at the New Amsterdam Hospital, is Sandy Persaud called ‘Baby’, 34, of No.55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Reports are that Sasarina Sankar, a Barber, attacked Persaud with a sharp weapon and dealt several chops about her body leaving her with life threatening injuries.

Regional Commander, Shivpersaud Bacchus said that police are currently searching for the suspect who has since gone into hiding.

Aunt of the injured woman, Parbhattie Dyal, 55, disclosed that the screams of her niece were heard next door, but by the time she got to her assistance, the man had already chopped Persaud and escaped.

“By the time I run and go, she already get chop up and deh in the house, if you see blood on the bed…she get chop on right shoulder, left hand, finger, head, back, foot. She get bad chop up…she seh Moosy ayuh pray for me…he chop me and get away,” Dyal said.

Dyal said that her niece had made plans to go on vacation overseas but Sankar was not supportive of that and as such, an argument ensued and the man leveled threats against her.

In February, Sankar had attacked Persaud and injured her, causing her to seek medical attention at the Port Mourant Hospital. She moved out and stayed with her cousin out of the region, but returned to Berbice a week ago. Kaieteur News was told by the aunt of the injured woman that Sankar also attacked Persaud while she was paying bills at No.57 Village, Corentyne. Berbice.

He reportedly pulled a knife on her and she pushed him away. A car driver came to her rescue before he then escaped.

Police are investigating.