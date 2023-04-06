Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bartica Easter Regatta Football reaches Quarterfinals stage

Beacons and Rising Stars eliminated

Kaieteur News – Eteringbang scored four and conceded one against Rising Stars to kick-off the Super Eight Round of the Bartica Easter Regatta Football Tournament, which is sponsored by ExxonMobil.

In a hard-fought match, the Bartica club, Rising Stars, put up strong resistance, but could not hold off a strong and compact Eteringbang attack.

In the second match, A.K Galaxy held a one-goal lead for a majority of the ninety-minute encounter with Beacons, but conceded a late equalizer to take the game to kicks from the penalty spot to decide a winner.

Eteringbang football Team.

In the shootout, A.K Gakaxy’s keeper, Harry Persaud, came up with two big saves to snatch the game away from Beacons, and launch his team into the semi-finals.

Other quarterfinals were to feature Agatash United vs Rivers View and Potaro Strikers vs Middle Mazaruni.

