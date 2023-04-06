Bartica Easter Regatta Football reaches Quarterfinals stage

Latest update April 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2023 Sports
Beacons and Rising Stars eliminated
Kaieteur News – Eteringbang scored four and conceded one against Rising Stars to kick-off the Super Eight Round of the Bartica Easter Regatta Football Tournament, which is sponsored by ExxonMobil.
In a hard-fought match, the Bartica club, Rising Stars, put up strong resistance, but could not hold off a strong and compact Eteringbang attack.
In the second match, A.K Galaxy held a one-goal lead for a majority of the ninety-minute encounter with Beacons, but conceded a late equalizer to take the game to kicks from the penalty spot to decide a winner.
In the shootout, A.K Gakaxy’s keeper, Harry Persaud, came up with two big saves to snatch the game away from Beacons, and launch his team into the semi-finals.
Other quarterfinals were to feature Agatash United vs Rivers View and Potaro Strikers vs Middle Mazaruni.
