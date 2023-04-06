ASK-G holds first Karate Grading Examinations for 2023

Kaieteur News – On Sunday 02nd April, 2023 at the YMCA Thomas Lands, Shihan Amir Khouri, 7th Dan, assisted by Sensei Parmeshwar Persaud, 5thDan, and Andre Sookram, 2nd Dan, examined 58 students for kyu grades levels.

It was the first exams for the year and commenced at 10.00hrs and concluded at 12.00hrs on the day.

Following the conclusion of the grading examinations, Shihan Amir Khouri presented Dan certificates to the successful students of the previous examination in October 2022.

The results were announced to the examined students and photographs taken.

A successful day resulted in the following promotions:-

Promoted from

10thkyu to Yellow belt 8thkyu:-

Wayne Browne, Shemson Suffrien, Miah Rajkumar, Kayden Savory, Donte Ennis, Isaiah Hunte, Rodney Gentle, Sachin Pitamber.

10thkyu to Orange belt 7thkyu:-

Mekhel Murphy, Julia Badal, Nathania Nedd,

9thkyu to Orange belt 7thkyu:-

Adi Persaud

8thkyu to Orange belt 7thkyu:-

Jahmar Bullen, Natalia Persaud, Tyler Spooner, Aryan Shiwdas, Lucas Spooner,

Alisha Moideen, Rachael Seymour.

8thkyu to Green belt 6thkyu:-

Monasseh Bacchus, Jason Richards, Nia Richards.

7thkyu to Green belt 6thkyu:-Raheem Josiah, Jeevika Tiwari, Tremiyah Lake,

Marquis Ferreira, Mikhail Tobin, Zuriyah Howell, Erik Lynch, Shivendra Brijbhukan.

7thkyu to Blue belt 5thkyu:-

Josiah Clinken, Wyatt Fraser, Al’lure Thompson, Gary Thompson.

6thkyu to Blue belt 5thkyu:-

Ashton Chang, Zane Elcock, Christopher Cooblall, Aden Persaud, Daniel Mciver,

Sachin Mulchand, Mariah Francis.

5thkyu to Purple belt 4thkyu:-Lukas Singh, Simkhael Levans, Algernon Sealy,

Gerrett Lalljee, Shivanna Brijbhukan, Isaac Ramsarran.

5thkyu to Brown belt 3rdkyu:-

Rayden Austin, Marissia Appanah, J’ude Thompson, J’ade Thompson.

4thkyu to Brown belt 3rdkyu:-

Shivraj Brijbhukan, Allana Margan.

3rdkyu to Brown belt 2ndkyu:-

Samara Siland, Mahir Rajkumar.

2ndkyu to Brown belt 1stkyu:-

Theron Lake, Teshana Lake, David Melville.

The large number of Parents and supporters that turned out on this Palm Sunday was elevating as a testimony to the interest Parents have in their Children’s success and welfare.

Training continues at the Land of Canaan Dojo (Sensei Parmeshwar Persaud): Albion, Canje, Rose Hall and Blairmont Dojos (Sensei Hazrat Ali): New Amsterdam Berbice DoJo (Sensei Clinton Moriah): YMCA Dojo (Sensei’s Roger, Keith, Malcolm, Patrick, Matthew, Andre, Bevon and Shihan Amir.)