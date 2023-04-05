Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Yunes overall winner of Robert Birthday Tournament title

Apr 05, 2023 Sports

Three golf tournaments set for this weekend

Kaieteur News – On Saturday last, the Lusignan Golf Club hosted the Robert Birthday Tournament as many of Guyana’s top golfers graced the course with their presence, but, it was Miguel Yunes who surpassed everyone to take the title. Hilbert Shields was also victorious in the 17-36 Flights.

Speaking on behalf of the golf club was Secretary Chet Bowling who noted that the tournament was fantastic. He relayed that course played well and while there was a large turnout, there was healthy competition among the players.

As it pertains to the Easter weekend, Bowling said, “This weekend is a big weekend, golf continues. We have the Easter Saturday tournament hosted by Brusters and then on Easter Sunday we have a barbecue and golf tournament hosted by Romel and Robin, so that is going to be a lot of fun. Then on Monday and Tuesday we are going to be flying kites at the golf club, so, come out, bring the family and let’s enjoy these action packed days.”

The Winners' row.

The Winners’ row.

Miguel Yunes (left), the overall winner, was congratulated by the host, Robert Hanoman.

Miguel Yunes (left), the overall winner, was congratulated by the host, Robert Hanoman.

Hanoman, since he became acquainted with golf, has remained committed to the game that he has been playing for more than 20 years. Over the years, Hanoman has made significant and outstanding contributions to the LGC. Counsel Hanoman has provided legal guidance and direction continuously, in addition to consistent and voluntary financial assistance by means of sponsorships and other areas of club development.

The results for the Stableford tournament are as follows:

0-16 Flights

1st- Miguel Yunes HC 15, Points 37

2nd- Shanella London HC 10, Points 37

17-36 Flights

1st- Hilbert Shields HC 19, Points 36

2nd- Maurice Deo HC 28, Points 34

Over all best net – Miguel Yunes 37 Points

Nearest to pin – Loak Punit

Longest Drive – Shanella London

