Man found dead under bridge in Mahaicony

Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old fisherman man was found dead on Tuesday at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police have confirmed the discovery of the man’s body and identified him as Amelio Rodrigues.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News Rodrigues was found dead under a bridge in the area.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death but persons in the area reported that Rodrigues was seen consuming alcohol and suggested that in his intoxicated state, he may have fallen off the bridge.
Kaietuer News understands that Rodrigues is a father of one. He was described as jovial and funny.
