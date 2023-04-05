Local Government Ministry to spend $171M to build schools in Reg. 4 & 8

Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is set to build six new schools in Regions Four and Eight at an estimated cost of $171 million.
According to the recent opening of tenders, the ministry is set to build a nursery school at Chenapou, a primary school at Karisparu, a primary school at Campbeltown, a nursery school at Kato and a nursery school at Kopinang all located in Region Eight. The ministry is slated to build a nursery school at Non Pareil. This year, the education sector was budgeted $94.4 billion from the budget, $12.4 billion which will be used to build these among other schools and education facilities.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Emergency reconstruction of Dharam Sala Bridge, Region 6.
Emergency reconstruction of #64 access bridge, Region 6.
Ministry of Agriculture
Supply and delivery of coconut fibre machines.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Construction of Smart Health Centre at Mon Repos.
Construction of Chenapou Nursery School.
Construction of Non-Pareil Nursery School.
Rehabilitation and extension of Taruka Primary School.
Construction of Karisparu Primary School, Potaro.
Re-construction of Providence Nursery School.
Construction of Campbeltown Primary School.
Construction of Kato Nursery School.
