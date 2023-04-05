Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) calls horse owners meeting to help streamline sport

Sports

Kaieteur News – Not pleased with how the sport of horseracing is being conducted in the country, the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) is prepared to lend a helping hand in helping to streamline the sport.

The club which is situated at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, will be holding an important meeting for all horse owners in the country. The meeting is set for Saturday 8th April beginning at 10:00 hrs at the clubs facilities at the above address.

The (KMTC), which is one of the premiere horse racing entities in the country, undoubtedly has the best facilities among the horseracing tracks in Guyana.

The club is led by Honorary President Mrs. Chan Kennard who took over the reins of the Club from her late husband Retired Chancellor, Justice Cecil Kennard.

The main purpose of the meeting is for horse owners to have a voice.  To share their ideas and speak up on how the sport is being administered and how it could improve. Efforts will also be made to have the horse owners form a Horse Owners Association to look after the owners’ interest, especially small owners.

Another topic will be to educate the owners on how to care groom and train their horses.

Horse owners will also have an opportunity to look at the classification of horses, how it is done and what could be done about it.

Those attending the meeting will be assisted with a 10 pounds bag of minerals for their horses, compliments of The CEO of the club Basil Bactowar and the KMTC.  They will also be educated on the usage, importance and value of minerals for the animals.

Snacks will also be provided at the meeting.

The other Directors of the club are Pastor Quesi Henry, Walter Bagot, Ivan Dipnarine, Anil Ganesh, Ramesh Persaud, Earl Harvey, Therbhuwan Jagdeo, Fazil Younas and Isaac Dalloo.

According to Mrs. Kennard the club will try to maintain its dignity and stick to the rules and help small owners as much as possible.  (Samuel Whyte)

Sports

Apr 05, 2023

