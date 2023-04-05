Kaieteur News celebrates 29th anniversary as country’s leading newspaper

– Radio Station marks 4 years in broadcast

Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur newspaper and its sister company, the Kaieteur Radio 99.1 and 99.5 FM on Wednesday April 4, 2023, marked their 29th and 4th anniversary respectively.

The occasion was marked with a simple ceremony to show appreciation to its staff and supporters and give away items to members of the public.

Publisher and CEO, Glenn Lall in brief remarks to the gathering noted that the success story of the newspaper and radio is nothing short of a miracle.

He said, “To survive and be successful in this business for 29 years is no easy feat.”

Lall noted that, “If someone would have told me 29 years ago that a little boy out of Wakenaam on the Essequibo would have been at the helm of the largest newspaper in this country today, I would have told them that’s a dream but here I am today celebrating 29 years… but it would not have been possible without God Almighty.”

Mr. Lall said that his family also plays a great role in making the newspaper and radio station successful.

“Without the help of the Creator, my wife and my daughter, this would have never been possible. Without the staff, the celebration that we have here today would have never been possible,” Lall stressed.

He continued: “Most of all I want to thank every Guyanese who continues to support the radio and newspaper throughout the years.”

Former Editor-in-Chief of Kaieteur News, Adam Harris said both Kaieteur newspaper and Kaieteur Radio have changed the media landscape in Guyana.

In his remarks, Harris reflected on the journey of the newspaper which started 29 years ago.

He said that he was invited to work for the newspaper during a casual meeting with Mr. Lall. Since then, he noted that the newspaper has grown in popularity and credibility.

“Together, we took this newspaper from the days when Mr. Lall used to be standing up outside here literally giving it away to it becoming so popular that everyone wanted to buy. To an extent that they would even ‘buse and cuss whenever, we had issues with the press and could not put out the paper,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, in her vote of thanks, the Publisher’s daughter, Teshawna Lall gave kudos to the staff for their dedicated efforts towards making the radio and newspaper a success story.

“We are eternally grateful to the employees of Kaieteur News and Kaieteur Radio…A special thanks to all our sponsors especially Digicel Guyana, that is not only a sponsor but a mentor,” she said.

She also thanked Mr. Lall for his persistence in getting the radio station up and running.

“Your introduction of the most popular programme on the radio…The Glenn Lall Show has certainly taken this station to the next level; we are proud that you are using this medium to inform the nation of all they need to know about this country and its wellbeing,” the younger Lall said in expressing gratitude to the CEO and Publisher.