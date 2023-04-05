Imbamadai miner arrested for unlicensed shotgun

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old miner from Omenkie Village, Imbamadai, Region Seven was on Monday arrested by police for being in possession of an unlicensed shotgun.

The miner’s mother tried to protect him from being imprisoned after he went home with the unlicensed shotgun and encouraged him to hide it in nearby bushes.

However, police working on a tip, visited the duo’s home and enquired of the gun.

The man’s mother disclosed where the gun was hidden following questioning by the law enforcement officials.

Police said that the 12 gauge shotgun was found wrapped-up in a plastic. The woman told police that her son took the weapon home at around 06:00h. The 35-year-old man was subsequently found and arrested.

Kaieteur News understands that the miner has admitted to having the unlicensed shotgun.