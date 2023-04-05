IDB Group appoints Lorena Solórzano Salazar as Guyana Representative

Kaieteur News – The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has appointed Lorena Solórzano Salazar as its Representative in Guyana, effective April 1, 2023.

Solórzano Salazar, a citizen of Ecuador, holds a master’s degree in business administration from IDE Business School and a degree in business engineering from Espíritu Santo University in Guayaquil, the IDB said in a press release. She has led the Bank’s Country Office in Guyana in an interim capacity since October 2021 and has served as chief of operations in the country since September 2018.

Solórzano Salazar joined the IDB Group in 2009 in the Country Department for Central America, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. Prior to her time in Guyana, she advised to the Country Department’s regional manager in areas related to portfolio management.

Before joining the IDB Group, she worked on various export- and investment-promotion strategies in her home country and accumulated experience in business management and public-private partnerships. The IDB Group is the leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean. It helps to improve lives by providing financial solutions and development expertise to public-and private-sector clients. The Group comprises the IDB, which has worked with governments for more than 60 years; IDB Invest, which serves the private sector; and IDB Lab, which tests innovative ways to enable more inclusive growth.