Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

IDB Group appoints Lorena Solórzano Salazar as Guyana Representative

Apr 05, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has appointed Lorena Solórzano Salazar as its Representative in Guyana, effective April 1, 2023.

Lorena Solórzano Salazar has been appointed IDB Representative in Guyana.

Lorena Solórzano Salazar has been appointed IDB Representative in Guyana.

Solórzano Salazar, a citizen of Ecuador, holds a master’s degree in business administration from IDE Business School and a degree in business engineering from Espíritu Santo University in Guayaquil, the IDB said in a press release. She has led the Bank’s Country Office in Guyana in an interim capacity since October 2021 and has served as chief of operations in the country since September 2018.

Solórzano Salazar joined the IDB Group in 2009 in the Country Department for Central America, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. Prior to her time in Guyana, she advised to the Country Department’s regional manager in areas related to portfolio management.

Before joining the IDB Group, she worked on various export- and investment-promotion strategies in her home country and accumulated experience in business management and public-private partnerships. The IDB Group is the leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean. It helps to improve lives by providing financial solutions and development expertise to public-and private-sector clients. The Group comprises the IDB, which has worked with governments for more than 60 years; IDB Invest, which serves the private sector; and IDB Lab, which tests innovative ways to enable more inclusive growth. Take our virtual tour.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s Football finale tonight

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s...

Apr 05, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development Football League Playoff finals, set for April 5, between Fruta Conquerors Football Club and the Guyana Defence Force...
Read More
Berbice Volleyball teams’ return after suffering mixed results in neighbouring Suriname

Berbice Volleyball teams’ return after...

Apr 05, 2023

Banks DIH officially powers up Bartica Easter Regatta

Banks DIH officially powers up Bartica Easter...

Apr 05, 2023

Fund Raising Horserace Meet and Gymkhana in aid of Brighton Park Resuscitation

Fund Raising Horserace Meet and Gymkhana in aid...

Apr 05, 2023

Gold Body by Cosmetics BW and Travellers Sound chip in

Gold Body by Cosmetics BW and Travellers Sound...

Apr 05, 2023

Yunes overall winner of Robert Birthday Tournament title

Yunes overall winner of Robert Birthday...

Apr 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]