Gold Body by Cosmetics BW and Travellers Sound chip in

Apr 05, 2023 Sports

Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Kaieteur News – Corporate support continues to be had from a number of entities as time draws near for the ultimate fitness showdown in Guyana, come April 15th and 16th, the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships.

Ms. Camille Da Cunha, Executive Director of Gold Body shakes hands with Kares CrossFit Caribbean Committee Member, Ms. Mary Fung-A-Fat after sealing the deal.

Gold Body by Cosmetics BW, a company that is committed to bringing the best beauty industry trends to Guyana, and to its customers have made a contribution towards the hosting of this year’s event which will showcase athletes from six nations, including the host.

Ms. Camille Da Cunha, Executive Director of Gold Body by Cosmetics BW made the presentation to Kares CrossFit Organising Committee Member, Ms. Mary Fung-A-Fat. Ms.

Da Cunha said that the company was very happy to be on board with the organisers for the first time and they are looking forward to the experience of being a part of an event of this nature.

Jamie McDonald (left) of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Organising Committee and Mr. Leonard Shim, exchange pleasantries after signing off on the sponsorship. 

“We at Gold Body by Cosmetics BW are committed to excellence and there is no hesitation in being on board with the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship. We are aware that only the best athletes from each of the competing nations will be on show and we are looking forward to some exciting duals over the two days of rivalry.”

Also on board for the first time is Travellers Sound which will lend a professional sound to proceedings at the National Park.

Owner of Travellers Sound, Mr. Leonard Shim shared that his company was more than elated to be partnering with the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship crew to ensure that a quality sound is enjoyed by the patrons and, athletes as well as by Host Tameka Marshall and her Assistant, Coel Marks.

The Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship will be held at the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park on Saturday, April 15 and the National Park on Sunday, 16.

