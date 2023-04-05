GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s Football finale tonight

Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development Football League Playoff finals, set for April 5, between Fruta Conquerors Football Club and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), promises to be a momentous game at the Eve Leary Sports Ground.
The championship match will be held at 8 pm, while the third place game will be held at 6 p.m.
At a press conference yesterday at the MVP Sports’ Giftland Mall location, GDF centre back, Cloetta Dublin, said her team has trained hard for the final game.
Fruta Conquerors’ defender, Fayon Harry, added that they are hopeful “all our hard work pays off tomorrow.”
On March 30, Fruta Conquerors FC defeated Pakuri Jaguars FC 8-2, with five spectacular goals from Jalade Trim (21st, 35th, 51st, 67th, 70th), two from Jessica Teasdale (29th, 62nd) and Shanic Thornhill’s goal in the 32nd minute of the match.
Fruta Conquerors FC and the GDF emerged from a tough group of 12 clubs to secure their spots in the much-anticipated playoff final.
Guyana Defence Force defeated old rivals the Guyana Police Force Football Club 1 – 0, with the lone goal coming from Glendy Lewis, sixteen minutes into the first half of the match.
At the press conference, GFF Technical Director (ag) Bryan Joseph said that the league was organized to ensure women in football have real opportunities on and off the pitch.
The GFF Women’s Development Football League Playoff, sponsored by MVP Sports, kicked off in March this year w
ith clubs Fruta Conquerors FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Guyana Defence Force FC, Pakuri Jaguars FC, Bartica All Stars FC, Potaro Strikers FC, Essequibo All Stars FC, Foxy Ladies FC, Milerock FC, Coomacka FC, New Amsterdam United FC and Santos FC.
The league was launched in June 2022 with 37 teams from across Guyana to give players the much needed time on the pitch to showcase their skills in order to be chosen for national programmes and to secure footballing scholarship opportunities outside of Guyana.
MVP Sports representative Selvin Apple noted that the company understands “our social responsibility when it comes to dealing with soccer in the country. Our Chief Executive Officer is always passionate about sponsoring football events.”
Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson again congratulated the Guyana Defence Force FC and Fruta Conquerors FC for booking their place in the final and noted that Guyana has seen a high level of talent in women’s football over the last few weeks.
