Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s Football finale tonight

Apr 05, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development Football League Playoff finals, set for April 5, between Fruta Conquerors Football Club and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), promises to be a momentous game at the Eve Leary Sports Ground.

The championship match will be held at 8 pm, while the third place game will be held at 6 p.m.

At a press conference yesterday at the MVP Sports’ Giftland Mall location, GDF centre back, Cloetta Dublin, said her team has trained hard for the final game.

Fruta Conquerors’ defender, Fayon Harry, added that they are hopeful “all our hard work pays off tomorrow.”

On March 30, Fruta Conquerors FC defeated Pakuri Jaguars FC 8-2, with five spectacular goals from Jalade Trim (21st, 35th, 51st, 67th, 70th), two from Jessica Teasdale (29th, 62nd) and Shanic Thornhill’s goal in the 32nd minute of the match.

Fruta Conquerors FC and the GDF emerged from a tough group of 12 clubs to secure their spots in the much-anticipated playoff final.

Guyana Defence Force defeated old rivals the Guyana Police Force Football Club 1 – 0, with the lone goal coming from Glendy Lewis, sixteen minutes into the first half of the match.

At the press conference, GFF Technical Director (ag) Bryan Joseph said that the league was organized to ensure women in football have real opportunities on and off the pitch.

The GFF Women’s Development Football League Playoff, sponsored by MVP Sports, kicked off in March this year w

Representatives from Fruta Conquerors, GDF Women’s Football team and the GFF and sponsors MVP Sports. 

Representatives from Fruta Conquerors, GDF Women’s Football team and the GFF and sponsors MVP Sports.

ith clubs Fruta Conquerors FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Guyana Defence Force FC, Pakuri Jaguars FC, Bartica All Stars FC, Potaro Strikers FC, Essequibo All Stars FC, Foxy Ladies FC, Milerock FC, Coomacka FC, New Amsterdam United FC and Santos FC.

The league was launched in June 2022 with 37 teams from across Guyana to give players the much needed time on the pitch to showcase their skills in order to be chosen for national programmes and to secure footballing scholarship opportunities outside of Guyana.

MVP Sports representative Selvin Apple noted that the company understands “our social responsibility when it comes to dealing with soccer in the country. Our Chief Executive Officer is always passionate about sponsoring football events.”

Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson again congratulated the Guyana Defence Force FC and Fruta Conquerors FC for booking their place in the final and noted that Guyana has seen a high level of talent in women’s football over the last few weeks.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s Football finale tonight

GDF, Fruta Conquerors promise entertaining MVP Sports Women’s...

Apr 05, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development Football League Playoff finals, set for April 5, between Fruta Conquerors Football Club and the Guyana Defence Force...
Read More
Berbice Volleyball teams’ return after suffering mixed results in neighbouring Suriname

Berbice Volleyball teams’ return after...

Apr 05, 2023

Banks DIH officially powers up Bartica Easter Regatta

Banks DIH officially powers up Bartica Easter...

Apr 05, 2023

Fund Raising Horserace Meet and Gymkhana in aid of Brighton Park Resuscitation

Fund Raising Horserace Meet and Gymkhana in aid...

Apr 05, 2023

Gold Body by Cosmetics BW and Travellers Sound chip in

Gold Body by Cosmetics BW and Travellers Sound...

Apr 05, 2023

Yunes overall winner of Robert Birthday Tournament title

Yunes overall winner of Robert Birthday...

Apr 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]