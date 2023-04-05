Fund Raising Horserace Meet and Gymkhana in aid of Brighton Park Resuscitation

Kaieteur News – The Nand Persaud Group of Companies (NPGC), through its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group and the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC) will be holding a fund raising Fund day on Sunday April 16, 2023.

The activity which was previously postponed will be held in the form of a horserace meet and Gymkhana at the Company’s race course, No 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

Proceeds from the venture will go towards the resuscitation of the once popular Brighton Park Race track and Sports Facility, situated at Brighton Village, Corentyne Berbice.

According to a release from the organizers’ the activity will be one of the largest gymkhana event in the region. This will be second such gymkhana activity hosted by the MJVC group. The first which was held last November was a major success.

The event is expected to attract dozens of owners of horses and thousands of horse racing fans from across the country.

The day’s programme is being finalized, but so far a number of gala events are on the cards for the entire family. Fans are expected to witness and participate in horse and donkey racing, catching the Greasy Pig, climbing the greasy pole and many more. There will also be trampolines and Bouncy Castle and other events to entertain the children.

Outstanding participants will be presented with cash and trophies compliments of the organizers.

The over 80 years old Brighton Park Facilities was once a mecca for sporting activities in the Central and Upper Corentyne areas. It is now in a dilapidated state and the Nand Persaud Group of Companies along with some former and present residents have taken the initiative to have the facility resuscitated.

When the facility is completed it is expected to be recreation center with a top of the line horse race track, with facilities for cricket, basketball, Athletics, lawn tennis, volleyball among other sporting activities.

The facilities are expected to accommodate over 4000 residents, especially those from the Macedonia Joppa Communities. (Samuel Whyte)