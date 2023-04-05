Businessman caught with unlicensed gun in crotch

Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old businessman after he was found with a loaded unlicensed gun in his pants crotch. The bust was made at a police road block set up at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The businessman who hails from South Turkeyen was reportedly a passenger in a heavily-tinted Toyota Rumion motorcar that was stopped by police.

Ranks searched each occupant in the car when the cops found the 40 Glock pistol loaded with four matching rounds in the man’s crotch.

He was immediately arrested and taken into custody at the Beterverwagting Police Station (ECD).

Investigations are ongoing.