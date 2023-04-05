Businessman caught with unlicensed gun in crotch

Latest update April 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old businessman after he was found with a loaded unlicensed gun in his pants crotch. The bust was made at a police road block set up at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The businessman who hails from South Turkeyen was reportedly a passenger in a heavily-tinted Toyota Rumion motorcar that was stopped by police.
Ranks searched each occupant in the car when the cops found the 40 Glock pistol loaded with four matching rounds in the man’s crotch.
He was immediately arrested and taken into custody at the Beterverwagting Police Station (ECD).
Investigations are ongoing.
What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?
Apr 05, 2023Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development Football League Playoff finals, set for April 5, between Fruta Conquerors Football Club and the Guyana Defence Force...
Apr 05, 2023
Apr 05, 2023
Apr 05, 2023
Apr 05, 2023
Apr 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo is out of his depth when it comes to the management of the energy sector. It is obvious from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]