Berbice Volleyball teams' return after suffering mixed results in neighbouring Suriname

Apr 05, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – A male and female volleyball team from Berbice returned home over the weekend after suffering mixed fortunes in neighbouring Suriname.

The Port Mourant Training Centre male team (PMTC) were dominant winning all three of their matches while the female Academy Contingent suffered losses in their encounters.

According to a release from the BVA the two teams participated in the border games, which was held in Nickerie, Suriname.

The event was held at the JOPO Centrum Paradise facility in Nickerie, Suriname from Friday 31st March to Sunday 2nd April.

The PMTC males were dominant in their three encounters as they brushed aside their opponents by similar 3-0 scores.

The PMTC males standing and the Academy females before the start of a game.

In their first match on Friday evening they made light work Titans with a 25- 10, 25-18 and 25-14 win. Similar results came on Saturday night as they defeated Spikers 25- 21, 25-20 and 25-15. The PMTC contingent brought the curtains down on Sunday evening against Team Logic with a 25-12, 25-17 and 25-20 victory.

The Academy females were up against it as they lost their first game on Friday evening to Infinity 25-15, 25-17. The second game on Sunday evening saw them putting up a better showing before going down 25- 22 and 25- 19.

The Guyana Contingent PMTC Males and Academy Females.

The winning and runner up teams were presented with their respective trophies at the end of the tournament.

The activity was organized by Mr. Bano Anthony who was lauded for the planning, execution and success of the first ever historic activity of this nature.

The president of the GVF also lauded the BVA for taking up the initiative and mentioned his expectations that same can be opened to other clubs in Guyana.

The BVA looks forward to continue the initiative. (Samuel Whyte)

Berbice Volleyball teams' return after suffering mixed results in neighbouring Suriname

