Banks DIH officially powers up Bartica Easter Regatta

Kaieteur News – The long-standing association between beverage giant Banks DIH and the community of Bartica was renewed when the company, through three of its major brands, Banks Beer, GT Beer, and Guinness inked a new deal with the organisers of the Bartica Easter Regatta 2023, held under the theme, ‘We Outside.’

The Branch Manager of the company’s Bartica location, Mr. Keron Savory confirmed the commitment when he met withthe Regional Chairman and Head of the Regatta Committee, Mr. Kenneth Williams, on Tuesday at the Regional Office.

Williams said that the Committee was elated to continue the long and very fruitful relationship with Banks DIH which has always been supportive of activities that empower the community in sports and positive social activities.

“This continued commitment from Banks underpins their commitment to fulfill their corporate and social responsibilities towards the continued upliftment of Bartica and by extension, Guyana. So, on behalf of the Bartica Easter Regatta Organising Committee, and by extension, all the communities of this Region, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Management and staff of Banks DIH Bartica Branch and the Banks DIH family at Thirst Park.”

Williams noted that this year’s Regatta continues to focus on the empowerment of the community by affording persons the opportunity to compete in multiple sporting and social events. He also noted that, from a financial perspective, members of the community will have the opportunity to earn in every sector.

Responding on behalf of the Banks DIH, Mr. Savory posited that his company is just maintaining its obligation towards building the community, and Regatta, is one such medium.

“This activity no doubt is the biggest on the calendar events here, and it is a multi-faceted one with varying activities where persons have choices. We will continue to play our part and we look forward to patrons, visitors, and members of the community continuing to support our products so that we can continue to maintain and even improve our commitment, to you.”