UN group encourages governments to invest in zero-emission infrastructure

…reduce dependency on oil and gas

Kaieteur News – A United Nations (UN) group is encouraging governments to invest in zero-emission infrastructure and technology.

Last week a report titled “Position on the Oil and Gas Sector” by the UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (the Alliance) was published. It was stated that while the global economy is currently dependent on oil and natural gas as fuels and feed stocks for a variety of critical sectors – the use of these resources significantly contributes to the climate crisis. It was also noted that this crisis, in turn poses an existential risk to a healthy, functioning economy.

“As such, we must urgently reduce our dependency on oil and gas in a manner consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C,” the Alliance stated in the report. The Alliance quoted the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil-fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk.”

The members underscored that they share a commitment to transitioning their investment portfolios to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. They said, “Together, we manage over US$11 trillion in assets on behalf of our clients and beneficiaries. As part of our fiduciary obligation to these stakeholders, we seek to safeguard these assets and achieve the best investment returns possible. This includes using our influence to address the systemic risks of climate change and identifying how the global economy can swiftly and equitably transition its energy supply from fossil fuel dependency.”

The report outlined some expectations of policy makers and regulators. It was noted that while many governments have set net-zero targets, “these are not yet reflected by credible Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that align with a 1.5°C scenario.”

“Governments must implement ambitious policy frameworks that provide the certainty and stability for businesses to make capital investment decisions that are aligned with a 1.5°C transition. Policymakers and regulators can deliver this by setting strong market signals through the pricing of externalities—via taxation, levies, and/or cap-and-trade programmes…,” it was stated.

According to the report, Governments spending should include direct support for zero-emission infrastructure and technologies with specific consideration for renewable energy, smart grids, and grid-scale energy storage as well as the electrification of mass transportation and commercial/passenger vehicles. It was stated that, this spending should include commitments to procure low- or zero-carbon energy and materials for government buildings and operations.

It was further stated that, “Policymakers should also consider opportunities for research and development that are supportive of electrifying and developing alternative fuels in hard-to-abate sectors. The same goes for regulators. Fuel alternatives are of particular necessity in process industries that depend on high levels of heat that cannot be achieved efficiently through electrification. Furthermore, governments should promote clean transport infrastructure in cities, including the expansion of dedicated bicycle lanes and investment in clean public transit.”

On the local front, Guyana’s leaders have long argued that while the country has now entered the oil and gas arena – it can remain a carbon sink while being an oil producing nation. The Government has implemented a Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) which outlines its commitment to preserving the forest which stores 19.5 gigaton of carbon – with a deforestation rate of less than 0.05%.

Notably, Hess Corporation, one of ExxonMobil Guyana co-venturers in the Stabroek Block, has agreed to pay Guyana US$750M for saving the rainforest through a carbon credits scheme. Also, 15% of revenues earned from the carbon credit scheme go to the indigenous communities.

Notably, at the same time, the Government is also moving to construct a US$2B Gas-to-Energy project with ExxonMobil Guyana. This facility will be located at Wales West Bank Demerara, and entails three components, the pipeline that will bring the gas from offshore Guyana to Wales, a gas-fired power plant and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant. According to the Government, this project will slash the cost of energy in half in the next two years.