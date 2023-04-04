Trophy Stall on Board “GUYANA South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship”

Kaieteur News – “Trophy Stall, in keeping with its mandate to support and provide quality awards, is proud to be on board the GUYANA South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship. Every competitor deserves the best and the best Trophies are what will be provided,” stated Mr. Ramesh Sunich for his reason for coming on board.

Roland Eudoxie, Chief Instructor of Korean International Martial Arts Guyana (KIMAG) met with Mr. Jonathan Sunich (Director of Trophy Stall) on Wednesday 29thApril, 2023 at their Bourda Market Location who presented the trophies on behalf of the company. Mr. Sunich, son of Mr. Ramesh Sunich is also a professional overseas based Guyanese MMA and Muay Thai Fighter with numerous wins under his name.

“I’m excited about this event and happy that Trophy Stall is on board. I wish every competitor well. I also would like to congratulate Instructor Roland Eudoxie on his outstanding work he’s doing with the youth within Guyana and wish him continued success. I would like to encourage other companies to also support this venture by being a sponsor,” stated Mr Jonathan Sunich.

Competitors from Suriname and Host country Guyana will be battling for their bragging rights and champions’ trophy as they prepare to take the floor on Sunday April 9th, 2023 at the Guyana National Gymnasium Mandela Avenue, Georgetown starting at 9:00am.

Instructor Eudoxie stated that, at this championship a category will be dedicated in Memory of the late Sensei Garfield Newton. “We have lots a great martial artist and his legacy must continue within us.”