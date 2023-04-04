Teen charged with murder of pork knocker

– remanded to Juvenile Centre

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old of Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One was on Friday last remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre for the murder of Shimron Benjamin, a pork-knocker who was found dead on March 28 with his face bashed in.

According to information reaching this publication, the teen who is a school dropout appeared via Zoom on Friday before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Port Kaituma Police Station where the charge of murder was read to him. The defendant was not required to plead to charge which states that he murdered 21-year-old Benjamin of Quarry Top, Port Kaituma. The teen was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre and is expected to make his next court appearance on May 4, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 00:30hrs on March 28, Benjamin was last seen alive drinking High Wine along with the teen suspect at a location in the Four-Mile Village. Both men appeared to be intoxicated, Kaieteur News was told. A police report had stated that around 01:00 hrs that day, a 64-year-old Farmer of S1A Junction, Four-Mile Village, saw Benjamin lying motionless in the grass with blood on his head about 30 feet from his home.

The farmer upon seeing Benjamin immediately informed Royston Bumbury, the Toshao of Four-Mile Village, who arrived with his ATV and took the victim to Port Kaituma District Hospital. There, Benjamin was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. According to investigators, during an examination of the victim’s body it was observed that his face was bashed in. Meanwhile, police said they found a rock with a reddish substance suspected to be blood at the location where Benjamin’s body was found. An investigation was launched and that same day the suspect was apprehended.