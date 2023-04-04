Police probing attempted murder, armed robbery at Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the alleged attempted murder and armed robbery committed on 33-year-old Damion Allicock, at River View Ruimveldt, Georgetown Sunday night.

Allicock is a vendor. The incident occurred at about 22:30 hrs. According to the man’s 23-year-old wife, at about 22:30 hrs Sunday, Allicock was sleeping in front of his shop at River View, and she was inside the shop selling when she heard a male voice shouting, ‘do not move’.

The woman looked outside and saw a man dressed in black with a black face mask and a gun in his right hand pointing at the victim. The woman stated that she immediately ran out of the shop, leaving the victim and the perpetrator at the shop.

The woman further related to police ranks that shortly after she heard three loud explosions, which sounded like gunshots. The 23-year-old woman claimed she returned to the scene where she saw the victim lying on the ground bleeding from his abdomen, with his jewellery and money missing. After an alarm was raised, neighbours came and assisted the victim to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is currently hospitalised in a stable condition. He is nursing two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and one to his right side foot. Detectives who processed the scene recovered one 9mm spent shell. A suspect, fitting the description and who was seen shortly after with a suspected gun in his hands in the Albouystown area was arrested and is in custody as investigations continue.