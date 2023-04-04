Opposition MP, Region Two Regional Health Officer in row over dumped drugs

…calls made for probe into dumping of large quantity of medical supplies by Suddie Hospital

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Shurwayne Holder has written to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and office of the Auditor General calling for an investigation into the dumping of millions of dollars worth of medical supplies by the Suddie Regional Hospital in Region Two.

In his letter, Mr. Holder called on Chairman of the PAC, Jermaine Figuiera as well as Auditor General, Deodat Sharma to launch a probe into the quantity of drugs and medical supplies which were improperly disposed of.

According to Holder, the drugs were dumped by the Suddie Regional Hospital at a location in the Zorg-En-Vlygt backlands, Region Two, between March 20 and March 24, 2023, without regards for the public health and safety implications.

It was observed that much of the supplies were unused and there were no indications that they would have expired.

In a video that was posted on social media, Holder noted that reports from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) indicated that the items were not expired.

Added to this, Holder said that the explanation proffered by the Regional Heal

th Officer (RHO) for Region two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh with regards to this matter gives rise to more questions than answers.

“This issue is of significant importance to the public. In the public’s interest, I therefore ask that the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament launch an investigation into this incident.”

“These are new pampers and other medical supplies, small ones and large ones, lots of diapers, cotton balls still in boxes. Based on my examination, there is no expiry date. There are syringes brand new, and other insulin medication which is quite scarce. I believe the Ministry of Health needs to provide an explanation,” he stated.

In response to Holder’s video that made several rounds via social media, the RHO sought to debunk the claims. He explained that the medical supplies were donated by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) between 2018 and 2019.

According to Dr Singh, the items were not properly stored and some of them had expired.

“The items were stored in the living quarters of the Suddie Hospital and most of the items have expired or were stored in an untidy room that was infested by bats. I want to state clearly that these items were not items that were purchased by the Ministry of Health or the Region.”

In response to Kaieteur News, Dr Singh said further that the items had to be discarded to make way for the room to be repaired. “Currently some construction work happening in that area of the hospital,” Dr Singh further said.