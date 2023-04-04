Massive turnout at the commencement of 2023 Learn to Swim programme

Latest update April 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Hundreds gathered yesterday the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, to witness the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports 2023 Easter Vacation Swimming Programme.

The 2023 Easter Vocation ‘Learn to Swim’ programme is deemed to be one of the largest, if not the largest programme thus far; the last time this programme was held they had approximately six hundred participants. This year we have exceeded that number with at least two thousand participants at the commencement of the 2023 programme.

Meanwhile, sitting at the opening ceremony were Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, Deputy Chairman of National Sports Commission (NSC) Christy Campbell, NSC Commissioner Cheteram Ramdial, President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) Dwayne Scott and Assistant Director of Sport Melissa Dow Richardson.

Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle hands over PPE to a few participants.

However, this year’s turnout indicates the level of interest in the sport from across the different section of the country. The 2023 programme will be unfolding in Georgetown at; the National Aquatic Centre and Colgrain Pool, Camp Street; at the Watooka Swimming Pool (Linden) and also at Albion Estate Pool (East Berbice) from April 3-15. With such a large turnout at this year’s programme, coaches are tasked with more robust responsibilities; this also shows the quality of work that the Government of Guyana by extension the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports have been putting in over the years that transcend interest into reality.

A portion of participants that turnout at the National Aquatic Centre yesterday for the opening of the Learn to Swim programme.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Director of Sports Ninvalle stated that safety will be of utmost priority. He went on to say, “Your numbers here tells a very big story, it tells me that with such large numbers comes large responsibility. The responsibility of the National Sports Commission is to make sure that although you will have an enjoyable time learning this important life skill. Safety will be our first, second and third word moving forward.”

In closing, the President of GASA, Scott, charged all coaches as well as national swimmers to assist in the process helping every child understand the basic fundamentals that is required to be able to become successful students at the end of the programme. He expressed appreciation to the NSC for its continuous efforts regarding the development of the sport. He also commended both parents and child/children for showing their support to this wonderful initiative. Scott stressed, “On behalf of GASA, I would like to share our appreciation with you for sharing your kids with us for the next seven days. I will assure you that they will develop added skills to deal with some of the life’s challenges that involve water.”

Massive turnout at the commencement of 2023 Learn to Swim programme

