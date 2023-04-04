Latest update April 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

GFF President Wayne Forde pays courtesy call on Guyana Consul General Geneva Ross-Tyndall in Barbados

Apr 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde paid a courtesy call on Guyana’s Consul-General (acting) in Barbados Geneva Ross -Tyndall.

The visit took place hours before the senior men’s national team played Montserrat in the

League B 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League at the Wildey Turf Stadium, Wildey,

Barbados.

Wayne Forde presents a branded team jersey during his courtesy call on Guyana’s Consul-General (acting) in Barbados Mrs. Geneva Ross –Tyndall.

“It was a most pleasant and delightful experience to be granted an audience with the Hon.

Consul General Mrs. Ross-Tyndall. I was able to share with her the importance of today’s

game and our current standing in the Concacaf Gold Cup qualification process.

She expressed her support and best wishes for the Golden Jaguars and was in attendance to cheer them on to victory,” GFF President Forde shared.

Guyana is in Group B with Bermuda, Montserrat and Haiti. On March 25, the Golden

Jaguars defeated Bermuda 2-0 with two amazing goals by Liam Gordon and Jeremy Garett.

Haiti topped the group and won an automatic ticket to the Concacaf Gold Cup in June.

The Golden Jaguars’ victory against Bermuda secured Guyana a spot in the Gold Cup Prelims. The second-place teams from the League B groups and the third-place teams from

League A will join the winners of each League C group in the Gold Cup Prelims.

Guyana has a good record against Montserrat having beaten them 2-1 in the earlier rounds of the Concacaf Nations League in 2022.

