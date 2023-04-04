GFF President Wayne Forde pays courtesy call on Guyana Consul General Geneva Ross-Tyndall in Barbados

Latest update April 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde paid a courtesy call on Guyana’s Consul-General (acting) in Barbados Geneva Ross -Tyndall.
The visit took place hours before the senior men’s national team played Montserrat in the
League B 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League at the Wildey Turf Stadium, Wildey,
Barbados.
“It was a most pleasant and delightful experience to be granted an audience with the Hon.
Consul General Mrs. Ross-Tyndall. I was able to share with her the importance of today’s
game and our current standing in the Concacaf Gold Cup qualification process.
She expressed her support and best wishes for the Golden Jaguars and was in attendance to cheer them on to victory,” GFF President Forde shared.
Guyana is in Group B with Bermuda, Montserrat and Haiti. On March 25, the Golden
Jaguars defeated Bermuda 2-0 with two amazing goals by Liam Gordon and Jeremy Garett.
Haiti topped the group and won an automatic ticket to the Concacaf Gold Cup in June.
The Golden Jaguars’ victory against Bermuda secured Guyana a spot in the Gold Cup Prelims. The second-place teams from the League B groups and the third-place teams from
League A will join the winners of each League C group in the Gold Cup Prelims.
Guyana has a good record against Montserrat having beaten them 2-1 in the earlier rounds of the Concacaf Nations League in 2022.
What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?
Apr 04, 2023Kaieteur News – Hundreds gathered yesterday the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, to witness the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports 2023 Easter Vacation Swimming...
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is being disingenuous about the Marriott Hotel which his government is putting up for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]