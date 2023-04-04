Georgetown claim title in the Ariel Ent., Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s, Cricket Equip inc. event

Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter-Association Tournament 2023

Kaieteur News – In the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-19 Inter-Association Tournament sponsored by Ariel Enterprise, Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s Auto Spares and Cricket Equipment Inc., concluded as Shamar Yearwood hit a century, and Nehemaih Hohenkirk and Ravaldo Phillips claimed five wickets hauls to steer Georgetown to victory over East Coast Demerara to secure the title.

At the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, East Coast Demerara won the toss and elected to bowl. Georgetown took the opportunity and scored a well-constructed 255 for 8 from their allotted 50 overs. National wicket-keeper Shamar Yearwood scored a brilliant 117, hitting 6 sixes and 10 fours. West Indies opener Mavindra Dindyal scored a well-composed 62. Sasenarine Harricharran took 5 for 39 and was supported by Hemraj Haripersaud who took 2 for 35, and Ajay Gainda claimed 1 for 21.

In reply, East Coast Demerara struggled to reach their target as they fell for 46 from 12 overs. Romel Datterdeen was the lone batter to reach double figures of 11. Nehemiah Hohenkirk and Ravaldo Phillips ripped through the batting line up, claiming 5 for 22 and 5 for 24, respectively.

Shamar Yearwood was named the player of the final, while Mavindra Dindyal received the most runs in the preliminary games, and Zahid Mohamed collected the most wickets.

This tournament saw three centurions, namely Mavindra Dindyal 101, Alvin Mohabir 113 not out and Shamar Yearwood 117 and one six wicket haul by Krsna Singh.