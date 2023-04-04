East Bank Essequibo crowned Essequibo County champs, In Berbice, wins for Achievers-B and Port Mourant

GCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Government of Guyana (GOG) Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), Under-19 Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament 2023, continued on Sunday, April 2, 2023, with registered wins for Achievers B and Port Mourant for matches played in Berbice. In Essequibo, the East Bank Essequibo team were crowned Essequibo County Champions after an enthralling display of cricket.

Summary Scores:

East Bank Essequibo beat Pomeroon in the Finals by 7 wickets

Pomeroon fell to a rampant East Bank Essequibo (EBE) at the Imam Bacchus Ground, thanks to some exceptional batting from In-form batsman, Thaddeus Lovell, who struck 33 not out with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

His innings was supported by opener Shahid Veira who chipped in with 11, which took EBE to 65-3 in just 9.1 overs, as Jermino Rodrigues finished with 2 wickets for Pomeroon.

Batting first, Pomeroon blew their shot at the win after they failed to post a good total and were skittled out for 63 in 16.5 overs.

Devon Roberts was the only batsman to reach double figures (13), as the pair of Joash Charles’s (5-wicket haul) and 3 wickets from Mohesh Sookdeo, was enough to hand their team the win from the very start.

Achievers B defeat Rainbow Generation by 9 wickets

Another reduced-overs game saw Rainbow Generation only managing 60-7 with only opener Joel Basdeo showing some resistance with 11.

Shaquan Monah was the star with the ball, snaring 5-16 from 4.3 overs and bowling for Achievers B team, who made light work of the chase.

An unbeaten 43 from opening batsman Neville David who is six and 4 fours in his 43, took his team to 61-1, sealing a comprehensive win.

Port Mourantdefeat Albion Cricket Club by 128 runs

Port Mourant racked up an imposing 212 in 27 overs after a blistering knock of 79 from middle-order batsman Hemendra Gurdyal, with support from national youth opener Rampertab Ramnauth (34).

Spinner Kumar Deoprashad grabbed 3-21 with 2 wickets each from Afraz Budhoo and Tameshwar Narvgal, sealing off a successful bowling performance.

Ari Nadir then stroked 33 opening the batting, but it was insufficient as Albion still came up short as they were bowled out for 84 runs.

A collective effort from Devendra Samaroo (2-17), Romel Boodwain (2-25), and Salim Khan (2-24) was enough to see their team to victory with ease.

Skeldon defeat No. 69 Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Batting first No. 69 Cricket Club made 80 all out in overs with Aeron Yacoob hitting 19 and Polesh Karamchan adding 11.

Bowling for Skeldon Cricket Club was led by Okazi Boyce who ended with figures of 4-4, while Jameel Clark returned figures of 2-17.

Skeldon then cruised to 81-3 in 21 overs, led by Niean Singh (*30) and Abbas Khan (29). Yacoob then took charge with the ball to pick up just 1 wicket but for 7 runs, as three other bowlers grabbed a scalp each.