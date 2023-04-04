Demerara to face Essequibo in opening round of GCB Women’s Super50 tournament

Kaieteur News – Demerara will face Essequibo in the opening encounter of the GCB Women’s Inter-County Super50 Tournament today, April 4, 2023, at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

The Super50 tournament follows the T20 format which ended on Friday, March 31. Berbice completely dominated that tournament and will be favorites to win the Super50 as well. Defending Super50 champions Berbice will play Essequibo at GCC on Thursday, April 6 followed by their final round encounter against Demerara on Sunday, April 9. There is no final in the Super50 tournament. Matches start at 09:30 hours.