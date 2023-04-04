Demerara to face Essequibo in opening round of GCB Women’s Super50 tournament

Latest update April 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Demerara will face Essequibo in the opening encounter of the GCB Women’s Inter-County Super50 Tournament today, April 4, 2023, at the Everest Cricket Club ground.
The Super50 tournament follows the T20 format which ended on Friday, March 31. Berbice completely dominated that tournament and will be favorites to win the Super50 as well. Defending Super50 champions Berbice will play Essequibo at GCC on Thursday, April 6 followed by their final round encounter against Demerara on Sunday, April 9. There is no final in the Super50 tournament. Matches start at 09:30 hours.
What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?
Apr 04, 2023Kaieteur News – Hundreds gathered yesterday the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, to witness the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports 2023 Easter Vacation Swimming...
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is being disingenuous about the Marriott Hotel which his government is putting up for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]