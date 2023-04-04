Dem Boys gat Trump back!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys is nat ah supporter of Donald Trump. Dem boys think he bring American democracy into disrepute by his antics during the elections when he tried to claim how he won de election dat he lose.

But when it comes to de charges wah he facing, Dem Boys gat Trump back. Dem feel de whole thing is just ah circus.

Trump attorney allegedly paid a woman fuh keep quiet about some alleged relationship she had with Trump. Trump claim he never had nothing doing with de woman. Dem type of payments is legal in America because it involve a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) – or to put it another way, is a payment for you not to reveal anything about de alleged relationship. Is like dem confidential clause wah does dem in dem oil agreement.

De problem come about because de lawyer record de payment to de woman as legal fees. New York prosecutors claiming how that is fraud. As far as dem boys concern whether is legal fees or not, as long as de payment is legal what is de fuss?

De prosecutors saying it illegal because it should not be recorded as legal fees. So de problem is not about de payment but about how it is recorded in de books. Dat is how Americans like technicalities. And Dem Boys believe dat Trump gan get off pun a technicality. ‘It mek Dem Boys remember de story of de man in British Guiana who get accused of murdering he wife. He gave a statement of de police claiming “Me kill am!”

He lawyer was one of de best defence lawyers in then British Guiana. And when de confession appear in de trial, de lawyer said that de man was not saying that “Me kill am!” He was asking, “Me, kill am?” De lawyer turned a confession into a question and he get de man off on a technicality.

Trump gan also get off pun a technicality.

Talk half. Leff half!