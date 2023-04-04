Construction of $585M Abram Zuil Secondary School completed – Ed. Minister

Kaieteur News – The construction of the $585M Abram Zuil Secondary School located in Region Two has been completed, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced on Monday.

The minister was at the time delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the National Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Fair being held at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen.

Minister Manickchand spoke of the importance of children accessing education and disclosed that her Ministry intends to “achieve universal secondary education”.

“We are focused on making sure every student has access across nursery, primary and secondary. So we are looking to achieve universal access to education in this country, universal means all over Guyana,” she said.

The minister noted that regardless of one’s social circumstances or their background, “wherever you are, you are going to be able to access education because we are bent and we insist that we are going to build that out.”

According to the minister, Guyana has already achieved universal primary education according to the United Nations Standards.

“So as we speak, we are looking to build schools in Region One at Hosororo, Waramuri, Kwebanna, rebuild the North West Secondary which was burnt by arson, we just finish building the Abram Zuil Secondary, we are going to build a brand new secondary school at Tuschen, and one at Vreed-en-Hoop, we are finishing off Good Hope in Region Four, and Yarrowkabra in Region Four, we will begin to build Prospect in

Region Four shortly, in Georgetown we are finishing the St. Roses High School, Queens College, Bishops’, rebuilding the North Ruimveldt which was destroyed by fire, rebuilding St. George’s which was destroyed by fire, building Christ Church which was destroyed by fire, building back St. Mary’s,” were just some of the schools she listed.

The minister explained also that the aim is to ensure children in the hinterland regions complete their full secondary school education.

“While secondary education is accessible to you out here, what happens in those regions is that when kids reach Grade Nine they are then told bye, bye and that just means that their education is stopped abruptly. That would be a thing of the past in about a year’s time that is the massive undertaking that we asked the country to join us in doing even as we are building out those schools we are aiming to have 100 percent of our teachers trained or in training by 2025,” Minister Manickchand said.

This publication had reported that the construction of the Abram Zuil school building was unable to reach its November deadline due to the delaying of building materials for the project. The contractor was later given up to March month end to finish the school.

Work on the school began in 2021.

The school which was constructed by Builders Hardware and General Supplies is a double-flat ‘E’ shaped building, with the capacity of housing some 750 students.

The state-of-the-art building consists of science laboratories, a cafeteria, a multi-purpose hall, drama room, art and home economics rooms, as well as several fully air-conditioned offices. The school houses 23 classrooms.

The Ministry’s decision to rebuild the school was aimed at making the environment conducive to learning.