Bartica Easter Regatta 2023 Junior Cycling Championship

Apr 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Sporting action for the 2023 Bartica Easter Regatta continued on Sunday with the successful staging of the inaugural Junior Cycling Championships. The sport has been gaining popularity rapidly ever since the staging of the first Bartica Cycling Classic (May-2019) and the 13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships, in August 2019.

On Sunday, the focus was once again on the development of junior cyclists who all had a fun time at the event that was put on by the Bartica Easter Regatta Organising Committee, chaired by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams.
Following are the full results:
Race                                        Placings
Boys 13 – 16years                   1st Aaron Newton, 2nd Alexander Leung, 3rd Torell Noel
Girls                                        1st Raziah Robertson, 2nd Tandy Noel, 3rd Alecia Chan
Boys Open                              1st Aaron Newton, 2nd Alexander Leung, 3rd Sebastian Nathan
Boys 17 – 19                           1st Aaron Newton, 2nd AlexanderLeung, 3rd Sebastian Nathan
Straight Sprints-Race #1         1st Adjani Cutting, 2nd Aaron Newton, 3rd AlexanderLeung
Straight Sprints-Race #2         1st Christian Dudley, 2nd Torell Noel, 3rd Sebastian Nathan
Straight Sprints-Race #3         1st Zinedine DosSantos, 2nd Marcus Lewis, Kocy Joseph
Straight Sprints-Race #4         1st JeroneGhanie, 2nd Anthony King, 3rd Joshua Farrell
Champion of Champion
Sprint Race                             1st Adjani Cutting, 2nd Zinedine DosSantos, 3rd Christian Dudley
BMX Boys 10-12 years          1st Jaden John, 2nd Aaron Sheriff, 3rd Sammy Harrison
Girls BMX 6-9 years              1st Ellie Grant, 2nd Halli Martindale

Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams (standing right, back), with the recipients of prizes following the presentation on Sunday. 

