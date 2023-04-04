Bartica Easter Regatta 2023 Junior Cycling Championship

Latest update April 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Sporting action for the 2023 Bartica Easter Regatta continued on Sunday with the successful staging of the inaugural Junior Cycling Championships. The sport has been gaining popularity rapidly ever since the staging of the first Bartica Cycling Classic (May-2019) and the 13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships, in August 2019.
On Sunday, the focus was once again on the development of junior cyclists who all had a fun time at the event that was put on by the Bartica Easter Regatta Organising Committee, chaired by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams.
Following are the full results:
Race Placings
Boys 13 – 16years 1st Aaron Newton, 2nd Alexander Leung, 3rd Torell Noel
Girls 1st Raziah Robertson, 2nd Tandy Noel, 3rd Alecia Chan
Boys Open 1st Aaron Newton, 2nd Alexander Leung, 3rd Sebastian Nathan
Boys 17 – 19 1st Aaron Newton, 2nd AlexanderLeung, 3rd Sebastian Nathan
Straight Sprints-Race #1 1st Adjani Cutting, 2nd Aaron Newton, 3rd AlexanderLeung
Straight Sprints-Race #2 1st Christian Dudley, 2nd Torell Noel, 3rd Sebastian Nathan
Straight Sprints-Race #3 1st Zinedine DosSantos, 2nd Marcus Lewis, Kocy Joseph
Straight Sprints-Race #4 1st JeroneGhanie, 2nd Anthony King, 3rd Joshua Farrell
Champion of Champion
Sprint Race 1st Adjani Cutting, 2nd Zinedine DosSantos, 3rd Christian Dudley
BMX Boys 10-12 years 1st Jaden John, 2nd Aaron Sheriff, 3rd Sammy Harrison
Girls BMX 6-9 years 1st Ellie Grant, 2nd Halli Martindale
What about Guyana’s business interest Ambassador?
Apr 04, 2023Kaieteur News – Hundreds gathered yesterday the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, to witness the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports 2023 Easter Vacation Swimming...
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is being disingenuous about the Marriott Hotel which his government is putting up for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]