Bartica Easter Regatta 2023 Junior Cycling Championship

Kaieteur News – Sporting action for the 2023 Bartica Easter Regatta continued on Sunday with the successful staging of the inaugural Junior Cycling Championships. The sport has been gaining popularity rapidly ever since the staging of the first Bartica Cycling Classic (May-2019) and the 13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships, in August 2019.

On Sunday, the focus was once again on the development of junior cyclists who all had a fun time at the event that was put on by the Bartica Easter Regatta Organising Committee, chaired by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams.

Following are the full results:

Race Placings

Boys 13 – 16years 1st Aaron Newton, 2nd Alexander Leung, 3rd Torell Noel

Girls 1st Raziah Robertson, 2nd Tandy Noel, 3rd Alecia Chan

Boys Open 1st Aaron Newton, 2nd Alexander Leung, 3rd Sebastian Nathan

Boys 17 – 19 1st Aaron Newton, 2nd AlexanderLeung, 3rd Sebastian Nathan

Straight Sprints-Race #1 1st Adjani Cutting, 2nd Aaron Newton, 3rd AlexanderLeung

Straight Sprints-Race #2 1st Christian Dudley, 2nd Torell Noel, 3rd Sebastian Nathan

Straight Sprints-Race #3 1st Zinedine DosSantos, 2nd Marcus Lewis, Kocy Joseph

Straight Sprints-Race #4 1st JeroneGhanie, 2nd Anthony King, 3rd Joshua Farrell

Champion of Champion

Sprint Race 1st Adjani Cutting, 2nd Zinedine DosSantos, 3rd Christian Dudley

BMX Boys 10-12 years 1st Jaden John, 2nd Aaron Sheriff, 3rd Sammy Harrison

Girls BMX 6-9 years 1st Ellie Grant, 2nd Halli Martindale