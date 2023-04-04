Barker and Sampson shine at Michael Parris Junior boxing championship

Kaieteur News – The National Gymnasium was lit on Sunday evening with some fine Under-16 boxing as the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosted the Michael Parris U16 Junior Boxing championship. Boxing fans were thrilled to witness another classical school-boys tournament, with eleven bouts carded for the night; 10 official bouts and one exhibition match including two international bouts, things got on the way in emphatic style.

Guyana’s Tiffany Barker and Tiquan Sampson returned to the squared circle to deliver triumphant victories over their overseas counterparts. Vergenoegen boxing gym finished with four wins at the end of the competition. However, Tiffany Barker, went up against Trinidad and Tobago’s Shania Nunez, and came out victorious in the match as she (Barker) rapped up another excellent performance; filled with some fine displays of boxing.

Prince Charles representing Trinidad and Tobago went down to Guyana’s Tiquan Sampson as our local U16 boxers fought their way to championship glory.

Earlier on, Nickel Ramsaroop (Rose Hall Jammers) met with Rupesh Balgobin in the first bout of the evening. Balgobin eventually went on to win the fight at the end of the contest. Next up were Keon Britton out of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym going up against Isaiah Joyce but in the end Britton proved to be too good for Joyce, as Britton walked away with a convincing win. After that we had Jaden King (Rose Hall Jammers) going up against Stephan Allicock (Pace and Power gym) of which King came out victorious at the end of the battle.

Later, Ryan Rogers defeated his gym mate Kamoonda Alexander out of the Pace and Power gym, while Kayon Hamilton (Vergenoegen Boxing Gym) defeated Oshawn Edwards, Shaquain James (Forgotten Youth Foundation) defeated Johnson Aisles, Garfield Highman (Vergenoegen Boxing gym) defeated Joshua Bynoe (Pace and Power boxing gym) and Shemroy Wintz (Rose Hall Jammers) went to battle with Jeremiah MaGarrel out of the Vergenoegen Boxing gym. MaGarell proved to be the better fighter of the two by landing more punches. MaGarell eventually won the contest by way of judge’s scorecard.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, presented medals and trophies to both boxers and coaches at the closing ceremony of the tournament.