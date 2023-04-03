Wins for East Bank Essequibo, Wakenaam, Port Mourant, Pomeroon, Bush Lot, Rada Krishna

GCB/GOG/MCYS UNDER-19 BOYS INTER-CLUB SUPER-50 TOURNAMENT……

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Government of Guyana (GOG) Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), Under-19 Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament 2023, commenced Friday, March 31, 2023. The Tournament began with matches within the respective Area Locations/Associations/Committee of the three Counties and will conclude with the respective County finals, prior to the commencement of the GCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 Inter-County Super-50 Tournament, which is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Summary scores:

East Bank Essequibo beat Bartica by 157-runs at Tuschen Community Centre Ground

After losing the toss, East Bank Essequibo batting first, posted 227 in 29.1 overs. Thaddeus Lovell stroked 53 with support from Sarwan Bishram (47) 12 who missed out on a half-century, while opener Shaahid Veira (32) and Mohesh Sookdeo (22), supported nicely.

Fast-bowler Delroy Brown claimed 3-40 from 10 overs while mystery spinner George Chanderbhan starred with excellent figures of 4-53. Bartica were then shot down for 70 all out after some spin magic by Myhiem Khan (4-10) and Aryan Persaud (4-15).

Wakenaam defeat Leguan by 8 wickets at the Wakenaam Community Centre Ground

Leguan were knocked over for a measly 56 with Johnathan Singh hitting 16 as the lone top-scorer, after ball carnage from the pair of Davendra Ansraj (4-20) and Shahid Mohamed (4-23), who devastated the opposition in a clinical effort by Wakenaam.

Wakenaam made light work of the chase, ending on 58-2 thanks mainly to Gladwin Henry (15), Mohandas Surujpaul (14) and Kumesh Sudin.

Port Mourant defeat Rose Hall Town by 104 runs at Port Mourant Cricket Ground

The home team Port Mourant racked up 187 all out from their 50 overs, thanks to National youth opener Rampertab Ramnauth who hit 43 and Salim Khan 42, who played a good supporting role.

Bowling efforts came from Johnathan Rampersaud, who grabbed 3 wickets, while 2-33 from Nyron Hicks capped off the top ball performers. However, the chase never got off to the desired start, after a devastating spell of off-spin from Navin Boodwah, who bamboozled the opposition with figures of 7-17, essentially single-handedly accounting for Rose Hall being skittled out for 83 runs.

North Essequibo lost by 40 runs to Pomeroon at Imam Bacchus Ground

Pomeroon barely mustered 105 all out in 26. 2 overs batting first, with just a lower-order contribution from Andre Fraiser who hit 20 not out. Bowling for North Essequibo was led by Quency Sampson who returned 4-22 with Romal Hubbard bagging stingy figures of 3-8.

North Essequibo in reply were razed for 65 runs in just 18.1 overs, after Fraser snared 4-10 with support from Brian Narine along with Adrey Brown who chipped in with 2-13 and 2-10, respectively, as their team romped to victory.

Bush Lot United beat Cotton Tree Die Hard by 7 wickets at Cotton Bush Lot Ground

Cotton Tree Die Hard after taking first strike managed just 118 all out in 43.5 overs with top-scorer Rashad Gaffur being run out for his top score of 32. The trio of star bowlers in: Tulsiram Ramcharan (2-24), Lachman Dhanna (3-11), Budram Lakeram (2-8), was instrumental in Bush Lot’s success, setting up a simple chase for the home team to easily reach 119-3 in 31 overs. Ramcharan then returned to show his class with the bat, leading his team to victory with 47 not out, as opener Justin Doobay (21) provided solid support early on.

Radha Krishna beat Scottsburg United by 21 runs at NO.3 Ground

The home team posted a 1st innings total of 153 in 29 overs, with some collective work being done by Tumesh Hemraj (28), while Neeraj Singh and Yogeshwar Khemraj had 22 apiece. Scottsburg bowling was led by fast-bowler Joel Dhanraj (5-30) and spinner Dharmendra Persaud (3-35), who had great outings with the ball.

Scottsburg United in reply, were 132 all out in 30 overs after 8 wickets between Trevon Doobay (5-26) and Niraj Singh (3-22), helped subdue their opponents, despite knocks from Dhanraj (29), Persaud (16) and Jerimiah Joseph (14).

Action was due for over the weekend, while matches in Demerara will begin on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.