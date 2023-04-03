The Annual Easter Regatta Grass Track Meet Threatened

Statement from the Bartica Easter Regatta Committee

Kaieteur News – The Bartica Easter Regatta Committee has released a statement informing to threats to the Grass Track Motorcycle aspect of their programme by some persons in the community, who if they get their way the grass track event would be off the programme.

Here in the full text of that statement:

The Bartica Easter Regatta Committee notes, with grave concern, a developing situation were one of its traditional activity – the annual Grass Track Motorcycle Meet, which is usually held on the Mongrippa Playfield, is being protested against by certain factions in our community.

Information reaching the Bartica Easter Regatta Committee indicates that officials from one local sports committee, who claim to have certain rights over the venue, have petitioned the Regional Authorities to have the Grass Track Event cancelled, under the guise that the surface of the field will be destroyed by the racing motorcycles.

While acknowledging the concerns of those persons, this Committee wish, also, to state categorically that the playfield in question is one established by the people of Bartica, more so, the residents of the Old Housing Scheme, as a COMMUNITY GROUND, and, therefore, should be made available on a shared basis to every sport discipline that may require the uses of it.

The Bartica Easter Regatta Committee wish to make it pellucid that that location has been the main venue for Grass Track Racing at Bartica for many years…and there have been no damages beyond the superficial to the surface.

Further, the committee along with the promoter of the franchise, Mr. Shawn Jacobs and the sponsors, have gone to great lengths and expenses to make preparations for the event, which is scheduled to be held on a week’s time from now. It would, therefore, be unthinkable for the committee to even consider cancelling this event, which is one much anticipated by the fans, both local and visiting.

Further, we state:

The Bartica Easter Regatta Committee is in full support of the Grass Track Racing Fraternity.

Grass Track Racing showcases our young talents and attracts fans from across the country. It helps to boost the local small businesses.

The Committee is committed to restoring the ground in case of any damages.

The Committee is committed to providing sponsorship for the majority of races in the Grass Track Event; and also provide the necessary security and medical arrangements on race day.

The Committee has met on numerous occasions with some individuals who are attempting to disrupt the Grass Track Event…and they are refusing to compromise.

Let us not be divided by a few selfish individuals. Bartica is known for love and unity.

We will not let our community and fans down by allowing a few persons to disrupt the plans of the Bartica Easter Regatta Committee, especially the Annual Grass Track Race Meet.

Respectfully!

Kenneth Williams,

Chairman.