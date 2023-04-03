Latest update April 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Ram’s discreet activism is beyond reproach

Apr 03, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – I am referencing a letter in Stabroek News, March 28, 2023 by Joel Bhagwandin, Financial, Economic and Public Policy Analyst.

The first sentence: “Christopher Ram, in his quest for relevance from time to time” evoked my ire.

To me this language smacks of disrespect and post adolescence pubertal propensity. In serious discourse such ad hominem outbursts diminishes objectivity and professionalism especially from one who is an Analyst. It certainly does not encourage rational debate. It is rather insulting!

Christopher Ram is a well-recognized public figure. He is an experienced Accountant and Attorney. He has written extensively on Oil – since the ignominious sell-out Contract was signed under the APNU/AFC. To my knowledge, Christopher Ram has written more than anyone else on the subject. His discreet activism is beyond reproach. I also share the thoughts and sentiments of Rishi Pooran regarding Joel Bhagwandin’s letter. (See Kaieteur News, Mar 31, 2023)

As regard the substantive matters raised regarding foreign currency and foreign exchange, I leave this to the experts…

The “once bankrupt economy” in his last paragraph is not the fallout from “those socialist days”; rather it was due to bad corrupt and undemocratic governance. He should take some time to acquaint himself with the dialectics of scientific socialism.

Of course, like most people, he is strangled by the system that constantly reminds all of us that “The mouth is muzzled by the food it eats to live.” The piper calls the tune and we dance to the tune whether we like it or not, or else….

It’s the system, stupid!

Joel Bhagwandin is thus constrained. He must do the bidding of the hierarchy in the government, or else…. But there is an option. Remember the adage: cogito ergo sum. Use the cabeza. Think for yourself. Think out of the box.

Yours faithfully,
Gary Girdhari

