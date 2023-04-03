Petroglyph complex at Aishalton reportedly set on fire

Kaieteur News – The Maokatao Petroglyph Complex in Aishalton, Southern Rupununi, Region Nine, was on Sunday allegedly set on fire. This is according to a Public Facebook post made the Toshao of the Region Nine village, Michael Thomas.

According to Thomas, his village “is still executing a project” under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and part of it was destroyed in the fire.

“We are still in the process of executing a project called” Protection and Preservation of Aishalton Petroglyph” under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. Part of this was burnt this afternoon by a rapid fire set by irresponsible people”, Thomas stated.

He said that quick response by two of his councillors identified as Meshana Alfred and Danny resulted in them being able to keep the “blazing fire under control and prevent it from spreading.

The petroglyph site is located at the Makatao Mountain located some three kilometers outside of Aishalton village, one of Guyana’s most well-known archaeological sites.

Some 686 petroglyphs commonly known as the “Aishalton Petroglyphs- mainly drawings carved into racks with representations of humans, animals and plants as well as geometric arrangements are found there.

The petroglyphs are said to be some 3000-5000 years old.